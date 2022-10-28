Trick or Treat: come on Rebel, let’s go party

Rebel Wilson put the recent outing saga behind her Friday night to ‘let’s go party’ at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverley Hills. Rebel and friends attended as boxed Limited Edition Ken and Barbie Dolls.

If you can’t tell who is who under the costumes, Rebel is the sunglassed Barbie in the bright pink jacket. Barbie Pink, of course.

Rebel combined with girlfriend Ramona Agruma and three friends to create a horde of rampaging dolls.

Paris Hilton attended the same party dressed as anime character Sailor Moon. No one does scary anymore?

The Casamigos annual Halloween party returned after a two-year COVID-inspired hiatus. It is hosted by the tequila company founded by George Clooney and two friends and sold in 2017 for $US1 billion.

“Come on Barbies let’s go party! Happy Halloween!”

The party comes just days after the Australian Press Council found Sydney Morning Herald gossip columnist Andrew Hornery’s perceived threat to out Rebel Wilson was “likely to cause substantial offence and distress.”

Earlier this year, Hornery contacted Rebel Wilson about rumours she was dating designer Ramona Agruma. He gave her two days to respond before he would publish a story based on the rumours.

Rebel preempted the story by announcing her relationship with Agruma in an Instagram post and thus outing both herself and her girlfriend.

The outing prompted a massive backlash from media commentators and celebrities worldwide.

