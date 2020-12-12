BreakingVIC

Tributes for Bridget Flack after discover of unidentified body

Friends, admirers and sympathisers took to social media to post tributes for Bridget Flack.  The search for Bridget ended yesterday after the discovery of an unidentified body in Melbourne’s east.

Victoria Police issued a statement following the discovery of the body.

“Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following the discovery of a woman’s body in Kew East yesterday…

“While the body is yet to be formally identified, police are investigating if it is linked to the disappearance of missing woman Bridget Flack.”

The statement further stated they were not treating the circumstances of the death as suspicious.

Bridget went missing nearly two weeks ago.

She never returned after telling friends she planned to go for a walk along the Yarra River.

Dr Fiona Bisshop posted a link to Bridget’s blog.

Sally Rugg also encouraged people to read Bridget’s poetry.

Sally Rugg also posted, “Bridget Flack is not a Number.”

Cat’s Eye

I am a collection of cat’s-eye neurons
Nothing firing off in any direction
Soaking up light and reflecting it
When it comes from the right angle

When the lights come back on
I don’t know what the residents will make of it
Pale bodies dropping out of windows
In their blinded confusion

I’ll sweep up the mess of broken glass
Like I do every few years

Bridget Flack

If you need support, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

