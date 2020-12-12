Tributes for Bridget Flack after discover of unidentified body

Friends, admirers and sympathisers took to social media to post tributes for Bridget Flack. The search for Bridget ended yesterday after the discovery of an unidentified body in Melbourne’s east.

Victoria Police issued a statement following the discovery of the body.

“Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following the discovery of a woman’s body in Kew East yesterday…

“While the body is yet to be formally identified, police are investigating if it is linked to the disappearance of missing woman Bridget Flack.”

The statement further stated they were not treating the circumstances of the death as suspicious.

Bridget went missing nearly two weeks ago.

She never returned after telling friends she planned to go for a walk along the Yarra River.

Tributes for Bridget Flack

Dr Fiona Bisshop posted a link to Bridget’s blog.

This is the extraordinary body of work #bridgetflack left behind. She wanted people to read it after she had gone. Please do. It is a beautiful gift. #translivesmatterhttps://t.co/GNxqiRFTE3 — Dr Fiona Bisshop (@DrFionaBisshop) December 12, 2020

Sally Rugg also encouraged people to read Bridget’s poetry.

Bridget Flack once told a close friend that if anything ever happened to her, she’d like people to read her poetry. Here are a few of her poems: pic.twitter.com/sx2NJjMI6P — Sally Rugg (@sallyrugg) December 11, 2020

Sally Rugg also posted, “Bridget Flack is not a Number.”

Everyone knows the statistics. We say the numbers again and again 11 x more likely to die by suicide

50% attempt suicide before age 25

41% thought about suicide in the last fortnight People are not just numbers. Bridget Flack is not a number. Please, please don’t look away — Sally Rugg (@sallyrugg) December 12, 2020

Cat’s Eye

I am a collection of cat’s-eye neurons

Nothing firing off in any direction

Soaking up light and reflecting it

When it comes from the right angle

When the lights come back on

I don’t know what the residents will make of it

Pale bodies dropping out of windows

In their blinded confusion

I’ll sweep up the mess of broken glass

Like I do every few years

Bridget Flack

If you need support, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

