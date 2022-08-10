Tributes for acclaimed lesbian author & activist Elana Dykewomon

Tributes are pouring in after the death of the acclaimed lesbian author, poet and activist Elana Dykewomon

Born Elana Nachman in 1949, Elana went by Dykewomon from 1981 to “avoid etymological connection with men.”

Further commenting that the name was “an expression of her strong commitment to the lesbian community”.

Her first novel, 1974’s Riverfinger Women was ranked #86 in the Publishing Triangle‘s list of 100 Best Lesbian and Gay Novels.

In 2018, Riverfinger Women was awarded with the Lee Lynch Classic Award, describing the novel as an “essential part of American literary history, LGBT literature, politics, and popular culture”.

Her other literary works; Beyond the Pale, They Will Know Me By My Teeth, and Fragments From Lesbos have also become iconic queer works.

Dykewomon was also well known for her work editing Sinister Wisdom, an international lesbian feminist journal covering literature, art, and politics.

Festival mourns the passing of Dykewomon

Tragically, Dykewomon lost her battle with cancer just as her first play debuted.

How to Let Your Lover Die was being shown as part of the Bay Area Playwrights Festival.

The work was inspired by the death of her partner Susan Levinkind in 2016.

In a statement, the Playwrights Foundation expressed their sorrow at Dykewomon’s passing.

“Playwrights Foundation mourns the passing of Elana Dykewomon,” a spokesperson said.

“When selecting the shows for this year’s festival, our committee of readers was deeply moved while reading her tribute to her late partner, Susan Levinkind, and knew that we wanted to uplift her emotional story of love, grief, and community.

“A true trailblazer with remarkable wit and a legend within lesbian literature, we were honored to work with Elana during her final weeks, bringing her words to life onstage.”

Tributes for Elana Dykewomon

Tributes have since poured in on Twitter, with many users paying tribute to the beloved activist and writer.

“Elana Dykewomon died. Look at her name and it says so much. Writer, activist, teacher, lover, leader, warm and sensitive person.”

“Thank you for all you’ve given us. Sorry you had to go as your first play aired. Her great novel Beyond the Pale is about what she struggled for,” read one tribute.

Elana Dykewomon died. Look at her name and it says so much. Writer, activist, teacher, lover, leader, warm and sensitive person.

Thank you for all you’ve given us. Sorry you had to go as your first play aired.

Her great novel Beyond the Pale is about what she struggled for. pic.twitter.com/OgROe3Plu1 — Sonja Franeta (@sonjafraneta) August 8, 2022

The LGBTQ+ community, lost another icon today. Elana Dykewomon, activist, brilliant author and playwright, pioneer, friend, bright light. Thank you seems inadequate for all you have done for all of us. Rest well. I know you’ll continue to be a guiding force from above. #LGBT pic.twitter.com/UDwYfOsz0l — Lynn Ames (@lynnames) August 7, 2022 “if I let myself feel or hear the names they call me on the street / I’d never leave my house / the brand has always been on the flesh / so obvious” with ‘Dykewomon,’ Elana Dykewomon claimed her own name and made it a flag and a badge of honor pic.twitter.com/ByTUJijCA5 — Taylor 🦢 (@taylorhummus) August 8, 2022

Awoke to learn the great Elana Dykewomon has passed. It’s hard to imagine our community without this pillar of strength to hold us up. Few of us have ever written without walking through doors she helped kick open with her words, her defiance, and the name she chose to carry. pic.twitter.com/5oB7vvIFk6 — Rachel Spangler (Heartstrings available now!) (@RachelSpangler) August 8, 2022



For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.