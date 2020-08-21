Tributes flow for RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne

The stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race are in mourning after the death of drag performer Chi Chi DeVayne at age 34.

The Louisiana-born performer, whose name off stage was Zavion Davenport, is best known for her stints on Drag Race season eight and All Stars season three.

Last month, Chi Chi revealed on social media she was in hospital with serious medical issues. While she tested negative for COVID-19, her doctors found she had high blood pressure.

“They think that I’m going through kidney failure,” Chi Chi said on Instagram.

The drag queen received a diagnosis of scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disease that targets the internal organs.

Last week, Chi Chi posted on Instagram she was back in hospital, battling pneumonia. However Chi Chi’s family confirmed the performer sadly passed away on Thursday (August 20).

“It is with tremendous sorrow that my family and I announce the passing of my beloved son, Zavion Michael Davenport, the world renowned ‘Chi Chi DeVayne,'” the post read.

“His final words to his family and fans [were] ‘Never give up!'”

RuPaul said he was “heartbroken” at Chi Chi’s death and extended his deepest sympathies from the Drag Race family to hers.

“I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul,” Ru said.

“She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.

“On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder, and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy—from our family to hers.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars pay tribute to Chi Chi DeVayne

Chi Chi DeVayne’s Drag Race sisters and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the performer.

Chi Chi was a flawless human being 💛 and nobody will ever tell me different. — AJA 👑💛🍯 (@ajaqueen) August 20, 2020

I’m literally so devastated and sick to my stomach. Wake me up when it’s all over 💔 — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 20, 2020

❤️❤️❤️ an iconic queen literally everyone in our industry will always love. pic.twitter.com/UspJ3KzQaC — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) August 20, 2020

Chi Chi was so kind to me. At a time I was really low. I’m just sat here in tears. R.I.P you beautiful angel. — Baga Chipz (@ChipShopBird) August 20, 2020

Rest In Peace now my beautiful sister #chichidevayne im heart broken. — Roxxxy Andrews (@RoxxxyAndrews) August 20, 2020

