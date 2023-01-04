Tributes flow after death of LGBTIQ+ nightclub founder

Tasmania’s LGBTIQ+ community are mourning the death of Thomas Williams, the founder of long-running Hobart gay nightclub Flamingos Dance Bar.

The 39-year-old died suddenly on Friday (December 30, 2022), Flamingo’s co-owner Gary Quilliam told the Mercury.

Quilliam said he was “devastated at losing such a close and valued friend”.

“Like so many Tom and I became instant besties after meeting at Flamingos’ first home in Argyle Street, Hobart almost 20 years ago,” he said.

“Tom along with his family and a close group of friends built the club which thrived under Tom’s guidance.

“He was smart, with a special warmth and genuineness and a hard working musical talent.

“His vision was to create a safe space for the rainbow community of Hobart and Tasmania that wasn’t considered ‘underground’.”

Quilliam said Thomas Williams was “a talented and highly respected music producer and recording artist” who produced techno music under the name Tomchilla.

“Fly high and fly free Thomas,” he said.

Thomas Williams created ‘a place of refuge for LGBTIQ community’

Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome added he was shocked and deeply saddened to hear of Thomas Williams death.

“He was the founder of Flamingos Dance Bar, a place of refuge for our community,” Croome said.

“[Thomas was] a dauntless advocate for LGBTIQA+ equality. He was also a gentle, kind, loving friend and father who will leave an unfillable hole in the hearts of many people.”

For almost 20 years, Flamingo’s Dance Bar was its state’s only permanent LGBTIQ+ venue for the community.

The nightclub reopened after Covid pandemic lockdowns but sadly later closed after its longtime home at 201 Liverpool Street in Hobart was sold.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.