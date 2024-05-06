Tributes after tragic death of business leader Geoff Selig

Geoff Selig, a prominent Sydney businessman and a former NSW Liberal Party president, is being remembered for his LGBTQIA+ advocacy after his tragic death while on a European holiday.

The gay businessman was the executive chairman of leading printing and communications firm IVE Group. IVE prints some of Australia’s biggest magazine titles.

IVE group confirmed Geoff had died at age 59 while on holiday after “unforeseen complications arising from an accident in Barcelona”.

“Geoff played a major role, over 40 years, in establishing IVE as Australia’s leading marketing and communications business, in the process, reshaping the landscape of the Australian printing industry,” IVE’s board said.

Geoff Selig was previously president of the Liberal Party’s NSW branch between 2005 and 2008.

Writing on Twitter X, Independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich said he was very sad to hear of the tragic passing of the businessman and political figure.

“Geoff was a leader in the Sydney business community and an extremely generous supporter of many causes.

“[He] assisted the marriage equality campaign more than people will ever know. [Geoff was] a loving family man and caring friend to so many.”

‘Influential and inspirational leader’

Also writing on X, New South Wales Liberal MP Jacqui Munro said, “During my time as co-Chair of NSW Liberal Pride, Geoff was a consistent and active supporter of the Liberal LGBTQI+ community.

“He is recognised as a giant of the Party, leading as President from 2005 to 2008.

“His loss will be felt deeply. Condolences to the Selig family and all who knew him.”

Visual Media Association CEO Kellie Northwood said many in the printing industry are also mourning Geoff after the “deeply saddening” news of his death.

“Geoff was an influential and inspirational leader, one I had great privilege in working with across industry projects over the years, and who was truly passionate about our industry,” she said.

“The VMA Board, members and industry share our sincere condolences and thoughts to Geoff’s family, and to the entire IVE Group during this difficult chapter.”

