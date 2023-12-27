Tributes after death of ‘visionary’ Drag Race Thailand star

Drag Race Thailand host Pangina Heals has paid tribute to season two queen Bandit after his tragic death at age 38.

Thai performer and fashion designer Bandit Janthawanm appeared on season two of his country’s Drag Race spinoff in 2019. Bandit finished fourth.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, host Pangina confirmed his death and said her community was in mourning and “still in shock”.

“We’re all completely lost because Bandit has been a light,” Pangina said.

“He has taught me. I would not be the same person I am today without Bandit teaching me about fashion.

“He’s been such a visionary, such a giver. He’s always telling other people, ‘You can do this’ or, ‘Do that to be better,’ in terms of making sure other people have their fashion game on.

“He was such a funny person, such charisma, such magnetism. Without him, all of us don’t know what to do.”

Pangina said she had worked with Bandit for years on many of her looks. After his death, she wants Bandit remembered as a talented and professional designer.

“Every single person who knows about the news today has been unable to function,” the Drag Race Thailand host said.

“I want her to know that she’s so loved, and we are still in shock.”

Drag Race producers World of Wonder also paid their respects to Bandit on social media.

“We’re heartbroken to learn that Bandit, who competed on the 2nd season of Drag Race Thailand, has passed away,” WoW wrote on Twitter X.

“Bandit was a light in her local community and internationally, and she will be so missed.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends. Rest in peace, Bandit.”

