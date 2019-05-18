Trevor Evans Returned in Brisbane

The 2019 federal election saw the return of the LNP’s Trevor Evans as Member for Brisbane. Evans originally won the seat in 2016 against a gay Labor candidate. Indeed, that election marked the first time both major parties stood openly gay candidates in the same electorate.

Last week, Trevor Evans spoke to QN Magazine about his time in parliament and his ambitions for the future.

He spoke firstly of the marriage equality campaign and the subsequent parliamentary vote.

“In 2017, after a decade of inaction in Canberra, I fought hard to make marriage equality a reality.”

Trevor mentioned his pleasure that, “the Brisbane community voted overwhelming in support of this change.”

Trevor Evans and the next parliament

Health and services to LGBTIQ youth are among his priorities for the next parliament.

“Last year, we fully funded PrEP on the PBS, giving millions of Australians affordable access to this live-saving drug.

“Thanks to our efforts, Australia is now on track to become one of the first countries in the world to end the transmission of HIV. But there is still more work to be done.

“If re-elected, I’m committing to a Coalition Government delivering funding of $198,000 over three years to fund the Jelly Beans Program delivered by Open Doors Youth Service.

“This program provides invaluable social and mental health support for vulnerable young people between the ages of 12-24 who identify as trans and gender diverse.

“At the moment the program receives no government funding whatsoever and relies entirely on community donations.”

The 2019 election win leaves Trevor Evans as still the first and only openly gay federal MP from Queensland. However, Labor’s Senator Nita Green will join him in Parliament House as an openly LGBTIQ senator from Queensland.

