Trevor Ashley slays Bette Midler classic on Queen of the Universe

Australian diva Trevor Ashley has been named runner-up on drag singing show Queen of the Universe, and her live rendition of Bette Midler’s The Rose was incredible.

The Sydney stage star joined the lineup of the second season of the show, from the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Trevor was one of 10 queens from around the world singing – with their real voices – for the title and $250,000 prize.

Streaming service Paramount+ has released all of the episodes of the show’s second and final season.

In the big finale, Mexican drag star Taiga Brava won the season. Trevor Ashley and Drag Race Italia competitor Aura Eternal were both runners-up.

Trevor told the ABC she was nervous about going on the show, but the experience was mindblowing for her.

“I hope that I’ve done my country proud, and shown Aussie humour and talent as best I can,” Trevor said.

Ahead of the finale, Trevor took to the Queen of the Universe stage with a pian0 to perform Bette Midler’s The Rose.

In each Queen of the Universe episode, Trevor Ashley and the other queens sang for judges Mel B, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, and Trixie Mattel.

This week, Paramount+ announced the second season of the drag singing show would be the last.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.