Treading the Balance with Dr Kerryn Phelps

Dr Kerryn Phelps’ religious marriage to her wife Jackie in New York in 1998 and subsequent outing in the media really stated the debate around marriage equality in Australia before it was on the radar of even many people within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Dr Phelps has now released Power of Balance, a memoir of both her personal life and life in the public eye, and gave this exclusive interview to QNews.

QNews: Even by the early 2000s there was still opposition to the idea of marriage equality from within the LGBTQIA+ community where some people feared that gay people marrying would turn us heteronormative or that non monogamous and polyamorous people would be slut shamed. None of that really came to pass. Can you talk about that?

Dr Kerryn Phelps: When Jackie and I said we were going to New York to get married in 1998 we knew that it wouldn’t be legal anywhere in the world. That was a very personal decision, and something that we shared with family and friends. But it very soon became public knowledge.

We were in the situation of being the first couple in Australia to be publicly talking about the need for marriage equality, and a need for recognition of long term relationships for those people who wanted their relationships recognised in that way.

I do remember the varying views in the community about that and that it did actually take a bit of time for everyone to be on the same page.

It’s been 20 years since John Howard banned same-sex marriage. That was really framed at the time as a way to prevent same-sex couples from adopting overseas. How did that make you feel as a parent?

The main thing that 2004 change to the Marriage Act did was to stop same-sex couples who had been legally married in places like Canada from having their marriages recognised in Australia.

It was cutting off the option to use the marriage laws in other countries to have those relationships recognised as opposite-sex couples were able to if their marriages were performed overseas.

There were also same-sex couples who were raising children through various ways of forming families. Some had children before the relationship so they wanted recognition of step parents or co-parents, or there were couples who were fostering and wanting to adopt, where they were only allowed to adopt as single people.

There was a situation where some types of families were given recognition and rights and others weren’t and that wasn’t fair to the children or the parents.

There was an incident I remember from around 2010 that didn’t make it into the book- an Australian Marriage Equality fundraising dinner in the overseas passenger terminal at Circular Quay where a guest started choking and you had to jump in to clear their airways to save them. Do you remember that?

I do! I’d heard about the heimlich manoeuvre in my medical training but it was the first time in my career as a doctor that I had the necessity to use that skill. So I was very glad that I was there but I’ve never had to use it again since that night.



You describe in the book about how you became an early believer in the medical use of cannabis. Can you tell me about that?

I was a medical reporter for the Today show on the Nine Network and I arranged a trip to the US to report on a number of stories.

I went to the Mayo Clinic, and interviewed the cast of ER which had recently started on Nine in Australia.

I also visited California which was in the process of legalising medicinal cannabis.

I interviewed legislators, medicinal users of cannabis, doctors who were prescribing it. I visited a cannabis club in San Francisco and I saw how that whole system was working.

That really transformed my view about the need for medicinal cannabis to be regulated and used as a part of the treatments that we’re able to offer people who had intractable symptoms that weren’t able to be treated in any other way.

That was really an important first hand experience of speaking to people who are directly affected and who had benefited from it.



Australia has now legalised medical cannabis. But the cost of patients can sometimes be as much if not more than accessing marijuana from illegal sources. Do you think medical cannabis products should be subsidised under the PBS?

It’s something for the PBS to look at. There are a lot of people who are gaining benefits where it is being prescribed as a medication and I think under certain circumstances it would be helpful for people who need to take medicinal cannabis to have support from the PBS for that cost.



Do you think Australia will legalise recreational cannabis in the future and Is that something you’d support?

Cannabis is not a harmless drug. It has known adverse health effects like bronchitis, cardiovascular damage and mental health impacts.

That said, the current system of regulation does need a review. Criminal penalties for personal use can be counterproductive. Cannabis use should be treated as a health issue and not a criminal justice issue.

If people are using cannabis to self-medicate, I would encourage them to speak to their doctor and if medicinal cannabis is the most appropriate evidence-based treatment for them, they could be provided with a prescription.

In the book, you talk about how you helped Magda Szubanski come out in 2012 so that she could support the marriage equality campaign. Could you talk about that?

Magda had been considering it for some time and I had a number of private conversations with her about it. In the end we had a meeting at Jackie’s parents’ place. Alex Greenwich was there, myself, Jackie, and Magda.

We discussed how and when she could do that because she really wanted to lend her support to the marriage equality campaign and so we made a decision that it would be on The Project and it would be live and I suggested that it would be Valentines Day which was just a few months away.

Magda’s coming out was really transformative to the marriage equality campaign because she has that warm and clever and funny way of putting things, and it made the Australian people really want to become involved in that campaign.

In the book you recount a few run-ins that you’ve had with former Liberal Senator Bill Heffernan. Does he really introduce himself as “the devil” when he calls people?

Yes, he did that to us. Jackie picked up the call and said there’s someone on the line who says he’s the devil. And it was Bill Heffernan.

What were the high points of your time as the Member of Wentworth?

Winning the by-election unexpectedly with a historic swing of almost 20 percent which was thought to be impossible in a suburban blue ribbon Liberal seat.

We’d seen Cathy McGowan do that in Indi and Rebekha Sharkie do that in Mayo but that hadn’t been done before in an urban setting.

Then when we had the power balance after Julia Banks left the Liberal Party to go to the crossbench, we were able to pass the Medevac legislation. That gave a renewed focus on the way Australia treats refugees who need medical attention.

So within months of that byelection all of the children and their families were removed from Nauru, some of them who had been there for years.



The consumption of alcohol by Australian politicians has been in the news. What do you think needs to change around that?

I didn’t witness it personally but I had an office that was alcohol free.

People do work long hours in parliament. They will quite often have dinner on the job, so people might have a glass of wine with dinner as you would in the dining room.

I don’t think that a ban on alcohol in parliament is the way to go but I do think there needs to be a Code of Conduct around alcohol.

The other thing to look at is under what circumstances alcohol is available at functions in parliament and I think the government has been working on an alcohol strategy around that.

-Power of Balance is published by Hardie Grant Books.

