Transphobic trolls set sights on Drew Barrymore

TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss her ongoing series, “365 Days of Girlhood,” which chronicles the first year of transition.

Despite the guest appearance providing a whole array of wholesome moments between Dylan and Drew, transphobic trolls online are doing what they do best: hijacking the moment for their own insufferable agendas.

During the show, Drew expressed her personal connection to the TikTok series and praised Dylan’s bravery in sharing her story.

Dylan went on to discuss the importance of spreading joy and addressing difficult topics in her content, despite the stigma and transphobia often aimed at the trans community.

Drew became emotional, collapsing on the floor before Dylan—a gesture which fans would later point out has become signature for the talk show host. The two then share a heartfelt moment on the floor, discussing their own methods for handling negativity.

Transphobic trolls react the only way they know how

The clip quickly went viral online, with people sharing the wholesome moment as a reminder of why Drew Barrymore is held up as the queer icon status she has long-possessed.

However, as most viral queer moments tend to do, the clip fell into the wrong hands and became a vehicle for transphobic vitriol.

“Liberals believe men are better at being women than women are,” tweets the ever-exhausting Rep. Lauren Boebert.

“A liberal’s world is a man’s world… oh, the irony!” She continued, before posting a photo of the moment Drew knelt down to embrace Dylan.

Drew Barrymore: “I love women who have fought to change the world.” Also Drew Barrymore: pic.twitter.com/9AugaTFmFZ — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 15, 2023

Don’t mess with Drew Barrymore

However, fans of the talk-show host were quick to lash back at Boebert after the vile, misgendering tweets.

I think a better definition of irony is publicly declaring that you’re opposed to sex education on the same day you announce your teenage son and his teenage girlfriend are having a baby. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) March 15, 2023

If this is your response to, “Treat everyone, even people different than you, with dignity and respect,” I truly pity and despise you in equal measure. — Raymond J. Mollica (@RaymondMollica) March 15, 2023

Sorry @laurenboebert I’m not seeing the issue here. Drew Barrymore kneeled in front of Dylan Mulvaney and what? She kneels in front of her guests on her show, it’s a thing of hers, your making something out of absolutely nothing again. Something else bothering you grandma? — TheImpossibleGirl (@TheImpossibleG6) March 15, 2023

Despite the negativity clouding the wholesome moment, ultimately the takeaway is still clear: more people should be like Drew Barrymore.

