Transphobe’s Australian tour kicks off with a whimper

Self-proclaimed ‘femalist’ and women’s rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen has begun her controversial ‘Let Women Speak’ tour in Australia… and it’s not looking good.

Better known by her online moniker Posie Parker (not to be confused with gay icon Parker Posey), Keen She has made a name for herself as a proponent of the growing tide of anti-trans sentiment.

However, if her Australian tour is any indication of her influence Down Under, it seems that this tide is more of a ripple.

The first leg of the tour drew a pitiful crowd in Sydney, with Trans Rights activists vastly out-numbering those gathered to see the soapbox speaker.

At the Brisbane event, numbers were even more dismal.

Not so Keen now?

Keen argued at the event that single sex spaces should not allow transgender people and that medical treatments should not be accessible for transgender youth.

Prominent far right Australian figures, including the Liberal Party’s Katherine Deves and Binary’s Kirralie Smith, also joined Keen.

During her appearance, Deves argued that a “dystopian ideology” is capturing society by infiltrating the legislature and education.

Smith now heads anti-transgender organisation Binary, which morphed out of The Marriage Alliance, one of the most prominent sections of the NO campaign against marriage equality.

After the event, organisers claimed that there were over 300 people attending supporting their position, and that there were less than 100 protesters in attendance.

However, video footage and photographs from the event prove otherwise.

The smaller anti-trans crowd have sensibly chosen to meet in the hot sunshine all day. Bigot Sunstroke Syndrome is a real problem & affects our families and kids everrrryyywherrre pic.twitter.com/TDFdHqJS9P — Pauline Pantsdown (@PPantsdown) March 11, 2023

300?🤣🤣🤣maybe 75 tops.. — Rob. PhD 💖💜💙🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@Nerkyboy) March 12, 2023

Posie Parker’s far right ties

The event in Sydney saw a strong police presence to keep protestors at a distance, and protesters chanted “Posie Parker you can’t hide, you’ve got Nazis on your side.”

The cries draw upon the fact that her rallies attract a range of far right crowds including fascists, Christian fundamentalists and Holocaust deniers.

Keen has also previously suggested that those in support of trans rights were like those who stood by while trains took people to concentration camps in Nazi Germany.

“Kellie Jay Keen is a dangerous figure. She wants to fan the flames of transphobia in society and is coming to major cities in Australia to spread her bigotry,” said Sel Dowd, convenor of Equal Love Brisbane.

“Kellie Jay Keen is one of the UK’s most notorious noxious transphobes, so she deserves to be properly welcomed to our city with large, loud, proud counter protests,” Dowd said.

‘Colonising womanhood’?

Following a recent Twitter exchange between Keen and trans activist Amy Sargeant, wherein Keen told Amy to “Stay out of women’s spaces”, the Brit reached a new heights of nonsensical bigotry.

Indigenous activist Kaya Wanu replied to the exchange, telling Keen to “Get off my land fascist”.

Keen’s response? Hard to believe:

You literally invite men to colonise womanhood. pic.twitter.com/ki9k9LhFwq — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) March 13, 2023

Despite the embarassingly dismal turn-outs, the Let Women Speak Tour will continue its warpath in all capital Australian cities before moving on to NZ.

