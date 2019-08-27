Transgender man reunites with dad on ‘This Time Next Year’

New South Wales transgender man Markus has proved a lot can change in 12 months during his appearance on TV program This Time Next Year.

He first appeared on Channel Nine’s self-transformation before his transition, vowing to host Karl Stefanovic to be living as his true self within the next 12 months.

Markus explained he could never accept himself while identifying as female.

“I can’t look at myself in the mirror and love the person that’s there. I can’t do it. I’ve tried, I’ve tried my entire life,” the 24-year-old said.

“It’s not who I want to be, it’s not what I want to look like. It’s not what I look like to myself.

“I’ve hated being a woman ever since I started developing and I hate it now.”

But on last night’s episode of the show, Markus made his big entrance to greet host Karl Stefanovic.

“To look like this and everyone seeing me as a dude, as a man, its just the most gratifying feeling,” he said.

“A year ago, I was absolutely miserable, and I think people could tell.”

Reunion between Markus and his father on ‘This Time Next Year’

But Markus said he and his father hadn’t kept in frequent contact during his transition.

They had a touching reunion on This Time Next Year when Stefanovic invited Markus’ father up on stage. He shared a hug with his transgender son.

Markus’ father explained, “It was hard. Like most fathers, my first reaction was ‘Are you kidding me?’

“I’m an old school parent. I think the problem is as parents we feel a bit embarrassed, but we need to get over that and understand.

“It’s not about us, the important thing is our kids have got to live a life and it has to be the way they want to live it.

“I now have a son and I love my son. I’ll always be dad and you’ll always be my kid.”

Markus explained post-transition that he finally felt more himself than he ever had identifying as a woman.

“I felt wrong. I didn’t mesh with the idea of being a girl. It never really clicked with me,” he said.

“A lot of transgender people don’t identify with the gender they were born but dress and act that way as a mask, to be safe.

“I’ve said goodbye to Maddison. I grieved but I think it’ll be easier easier than spending the better part of my life conflicted and unhappy.”

This Time Next Year is available to stream on 9Now.