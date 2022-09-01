Transgender man dies following assault during Pride march

A 25-year-old transgender man assaulted during a Pride march in Germany has died in hospital. Police said that Malte C intervened a week ago in support of women being abused by an onlooker at the Christopher Street Day parade.

The attack happened in the western German city of Münster. Malte C stepped up to defend a group of women from threats and verbal abuse.

The man making the threats then punched Malte repeatedly. He lost consciousness after falling and hitting his head on the ground.

The attacker and a companion fled the scene and remained at large for several days.

On Friday police detained a 20-year-old suspect. Investigators identified the assailant after examining eye-witness statements as well as picture and video evidence provided by witnesses.

When a homicide investigator then recognized the suspect at a local train station, she affected an arrest. The man will appear in court on Saturday.

Flags at half-mast

Following Malte’s death, city officials announced the lowering of flags on public buildings to half-mast.

A memorial event will also be held in honour of his life.

The Lesbian and Gay Federation of Germany said that in addition to anger over the crime, the description of the attack by prosecutors and police concerned them.

They called on authorities to immediately name and classify the act as a hate crime motivated by homophobia and transphobia.

