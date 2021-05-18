Trans teenager Evie Macdonald’s ABC series is getting a second season

Australian trans teenager Evie Macdonald made her TV acting debut in the groundbreaking ABC children’s series First Day last year.

The four-episode series, which originally began as a short film, was a big success and screened overseas in the UK, US, and Canada.

Advertisements

In the show, Evie (pictured above left) plays Hannah Bradford, a 12-year-old transgender girl, who is navigating starting at a new high school as her authentic self.

Screen Australia has announced a second season is going into production in South Australia for ABC’s iView streaming service.

The new series will follow Hannah in her second year at Hillview High, as she sets out to improve the culture at her school.

First Day is the first scripted drama series with a transgender lead actor commissioned for Australian TV.

Julie Kalceff, creator of Australian lesbian web series Starting From… Now, will return for season two.

Writers Eloise Brook and Martine Delaney will also work on the scripts for the new episodes.

FIRST DAY Season 2! Can't wait to dive back into the world of Hannah Bradford and her friends at Hillview High. Huge effort by our producers @kirstysan and Kate Butler, and big thanks to @ScreenAustralia @SA_Film and @ABCTV. https://t.co/jYUZGIdc6v pic.twitter.com/91J2lwBYJW — Julie Kalceff (@JulieKalceff) May 11, 2021

First season of Evie Macdonald’s series First Day is streaming now

Speaking about First Day last year, Evie Macdonald explained, “Growing up trans, you can feel alone a lot. I really identified with the series when I read the scripts.

“A lot of what is in the show is stuff that I went through.

“I think that when people watch the series they’re going to think, ‘Hannah is just like me, she’s not that different’.

“I really want people to see and feel that.”

Julie Kalceff said at the time, “My hope is that this will increase understanding and acceptance amongst the target audience and the wider community.

Advertisements

“I want to help give a voice to those who struggle as a direct result of not seeing themselves represented on screen.”

All four episodes of season 1 of First Day are streaming on ABC iView now.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.