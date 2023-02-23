Trans women Quinn Tough and Chyna attacked at dance party

Two transwomen suffered injuries during an unprovoked attack at a Port Melbourne dance party on Sunday morning. Two men bashed and robbed Quinn Tough and Chyna after one first asked for a cigarette.

The attack happened soon after the two women arrived at the Port Melbourne dance party.

Quinn posted on Instagram that she and Chyna overheard men behind them making slurs before a man sat down and asked for a cigarette.

“I said no because I was running low, the group of men behind Chyna saying transphobic slurs, threatening to bash and rob me.

“Before I even realised what was happening, I get a punch to the face leaving me on the ground.”

The man snatched Quinn’s bag and kicked her when she grabbed for it. He also kicked Chyna when she tried to grab his leg.

After Quinn called to a nearby man for help he also started yelling slurs and threats.

“You don’t want to be doing this. We’ve got knives, I’m going to f*ck you up.”

Three men then surrounded Chyna, ripping at her hair and clothes and kicking her.

The men fled on foot with the women’s bags.

Dozens of people nearby

Quinn Tough said none of the dozens of people nearby came to her and Chyna’s assistance.

Victorian Police said an armed robbery task force was investigating the crime.

A fundraiser to help the two women so far raised almost $25,000.

If you are in immediate danger of a criminal assault, call Triple Zero (000).

If you need someone to talk to, help is always available. Contact QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

