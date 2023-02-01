Heartwarming ABC dating series Better Date Than Never has introduced transgender woman Dianne, who says she’s “living her dream” after transitioning and now searching for her soulmate.

The new series, created by the folks behind Love on the Spectrum, is streaming on ABC iview now.

On the show, a handful of diverse singles who’ve never been on a date before – or not since a big life change – for various reasons dive into the dating pool.

During episode two of the show on Tuesday night, we met 68-year-old farmer Dianne, who lives in regional New South Wales.

She came out as transgender in recent years, and proudly runs a regional New South Wales Pride group.

But living in a regional area, Dianne has found the search for love extremely difficult. Better Date Than Never follows Dianne as she prepares to go on her first dates on the ABC series.

Speaking on the show, Dianne recalled knowing she was female since she was seven years old.

“My rationale when I was little was that God ran out of the girl bits when he made me. So he just used the boy bits and the leftovers that he had,” she explains.

But after transitioning, Dianne said, “I’m living my dream. I am really, really living my dream. This is what I’ve always wanted.

“I know it’s 30 years too late and all of that. But at the same time, I am me now. And I can be 100 per cent me, not 20 per cent me.”

‘I thought I was the only person that felt like this’

Dianne explains she applied for the ABC series primarily to meet potential soulmates, but also to bring trans representation to Australian TV.

“Because I’m trans and I work and live in the LGBTQI+ community, I’m trying to raise awareness as well,” she told the ABC.

“For 40 years, I thought I was the only person that felt like this.

“If I came out in my teens, I would’ve been homeless to start with, which means I wouldn’t be here today.”

But now, Dianne said, younger generations of trans and gender diverse Australians now have “places that you can get help”. However she stressed there’s still work to do.

“We’re so judged, and society hasn’t got its head right around trans people and what it means. The more we can educate people, the better,” she said.

Dianne and gay man Charles on ABC’s Better Date Than Never

Dianne isn’t the only queer Australian who appears on Better Date Than Never.

We also meet Charles, a 27-year-old university student from China who in his few years living in Sydney has came out as gay.

The stories of Dianne, Charles and three other single loveseekers are interwoven across the series’ six episodes as they all take their first forays into dating.

Better Date than Never is on ABC TV Tuesday nights and the entire series is streaming on ABC iview now.

