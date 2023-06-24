Trans rights rally in Sydney after MPs join anti-trans forum

LGBTQIA+ activists are set to rally for trans rights at Sydney Town Hall on Sunday afternoon (June 25) just days after NSW MPs joined an anti-trans forum inside Parliament House.

On Wednesday, NSW’s parliament hosted the forum organised by anti-trans lobby group Binary Australia, the Liberal Democrat MP John Ruddick and emceed by Katherine Deves.

Former Victorian Liberal Party MP turned independent Moira Deeming also spoke. So did anti-trans campaigners Kirralie Smith and Angie Jones.

New South Wales Labor MP Greg Donnelly congratulated attendees for “standing up to something which is, in fact, in its essence quite authoritarian and totalitarian”.

He denied the forum was anti-trans but said in his speech “there has got to be a reckoning of what is going on and what we’ve heard today”.

“I invite my male colleagues in this parliament and all around Australia to understand we have to stand side by side, arm by arm with you to push back and insist this is not acceptable,” he said.

Transgender rights rally at Sydney Town Hall

On Sunday afternoon, groups including Rainbow Rights Coalition and Community Action for Rainbow Rights will hold the transgender rights rally at Sydney Town Hall.

Organisers said the rallies are to coincide with the two queer anniversaries of Stonewall and Mardi Gras this month.

“Recent attacks on young transgender rights activists and our LGBTQIA+ communities in Sydney and Melbourne have signalled alarm,” organisers said.

“The rainbow rights community have responded with large rallies, and we have successfully defied attempts by the far right to shut down drag storytime sessions.

“We need to continue to mobilise against the prejudice whipped up by right-wing media and fuelled by anti-trans politicians such as Mark Latham, Moira Deeming and Katherine Deves.

“These politicians are attempting to obstruct, prevent, and tear down any laws that would protect and improve trans rights.”

The rally will call for the NSW government to reform laws to protect trans people from discrimination and also reform the state’s outdated birth certificate laws.

