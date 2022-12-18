Trans judge Joyita Mondal welcomes ruling on trans police

India’s first transgender judge Joyita Mondal has welcomed a decision by the Maharashtra state government to take applications from members of the country’s third gender to become police constables.

The Indian Supreme Court recognised hijras, transgender people, eunuchs, and intersex people as a third gender in 2014. Neighbouring Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh also legally accepted the existence of a third gender in recent years.

The Indian Supreme Court also requested that the government introduce quotas to increase employment and college placements among the vulnerable community.

Joyita Mondal graduated college with honours in history in 2010. However, with the prejudice against employing transgender people, she worked as a hijra, paid to bestow blessings at weddings. Appointed the country’s first transgender judge in 2017, she works in the Lok Adalat system, an alternative dispute resolution mechanism used to resolve disputes outside of courts.

“I am really happy as now I get the respect from society that I was looking for. In the court, those who come to seek justice now call me sir or madam.”

Treated as an untouchable

She told the Hindustani Times in 2017 that before her appointment people treated her with contempt.

“People almost treated me as an untouchable and even passed abusive comments. But now people even come to me often requesting me to mediate in family disputes.

“Sometimes I can feel negative vibes from those whose cases I adjudicate – strange gaze, or body language. However, I must add that none of them has insulted me. At times, a few are just surprised to see a transgender.

“More time is required for society to change and we have to give it time.”

Joyita said on Friday that the government allowing employment to the third sex in both the police and government-run railways will not only improve the standard of living of those communities but change society’s outlook.

The Maharashtra government committed this week to setting standards for physical tests for third-gender constables by February 2023 and then opening applications.

