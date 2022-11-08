Trans influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men’s prison after arrest

Transgender beauty influencer Nikita Dragun was placed in a men’s prison after being arrested for disorderly conduct.

On Monday evening, TMZ reported Dragun had been arrested after she was caught walking naked around the pool of a Miami Hotel.

The publication claimed hotel staff had asked her to put her clothes “back on” numerous times and in response, she threw water at them.

The police were called and later found her in her hotel room, where she was blasting loud music. The report went on to say that the influencer answered the door after multiple calls, but ultimately slammed it on them when told she needed to abide by the rules.

Dragun was then charged with felony battery on a police officer and a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.

She was then placed in a men’s prison.

‘Extremely disturbing and dangerous’

A video on TikTok by the user @potatothugginnn went viral when it showed Dragun in a prison jumpsuit on a video call.

“Can I ask one question?” she said.

“Do I have to stay in the men’s unit still?”

In response, an official said: “Yeah, I don’t make the rules [there] but [its] proper accommodation for you.”

Fans took to Twitter to condemn the decision.

nikita dragun is facing a human rights violation by being put in a men’s jail — i don’t think that in this moment, whether or not you personally like her is the point — matt (@mattxiv) November 9, 2022

I’m not a fan of Nikita Dragun nor am I defending her actions in any shape or form but when she was put into jail and forced to stay in a men’s unit, that’s heartbreaking and dangerous. Trans Women are Women. — little miss gaslight gatekeep girlboss (@aangeloplaza) November 9, 2022

I’d never heard of Nikita Dragun before this week, but the fact that Florida would put someone whose legal documents say female in a men’s jail is unsurprising, scary, and infuriating. Fascists love using real or imagined criminality to justify denial of human rights. — UmbralKnightX- BLM, BIMPOC & LBGTQIA2S solidarity (@Umbral_KnightX) November 9, 2022

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Nikita Dragun’s publicist Jack Ketsoyan shared that she had been released.

“The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,” Ketsoyan told Them.

“This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity.

“Nikita has been released and is now safe.”

