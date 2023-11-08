Trans boy banned from Oklahoma lead role

Oklahoma! is a musical written by Rodgers' and Hammerstein based on the 1931 play, Green Grow the Lilacs

A Texan school banned a trans student from the lead role in the school production of Oklahoma! due to a transphobic new policy.

Originally, his teachers gave the role of Curly in Sherman High School’s production of Oklahoma! to transgender senior student, Max Hightower. But just two weeks later, the school introduced a new policy that banned him from playing his hard-earned role.

“Actors and actresses could only play a role that was the same gender they were assigned at birth,” said Max.

The news devastated him as an active member of his school’s theatre department for the past few years.

No Texas laws ban trans students from playing roles that match their gender identity. Athough Texan Republicans passed a ban on drag performances earlier in the year, a US district court judge later declared the law unconstitutional.

However, the controversy over Max’s casting since prompted Sherman High School administrators to postpone the production pending review.

“It was brought to the District’s attention that the current production contained mature adult themes, profane language, and sexual content.”

The school not to impose any set casting policy. But it also states that this particular production will cast ‘the sex of the role as identified in the script’.

But only this production!

“The District is not inclined to apply this criteria to all future productions.”

Make up your minds people!

Max’s Dad said his son earned the role and they will continue to fight for him to play it. He said Max remains resilient, no matter the result of the school review.

