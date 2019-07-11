Trans and gender diverse rally in Melbourne

Victorian trans and gender diverse people and friends will rally this Sunday July 14. The rally will celebrate the trans community and also call on the Parliament to pass law reform.

Activists are calling for parliament to amend the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Act 1996 in Victoria. Specifically, they want easier access to correct identification documents for trans and gender diverse people.

People with Victorian birth certificates currently must undergo sterilising genital surgery in order to change their legal sex marker.

The bill would remove this requirement, following the example of other states and territories.

Rochelle Johnson

Prior to the rally, trans advocate Rochelle Johnson explained the reasons for it.

“As trans and gender diverse folk and allies we will rally on Sunday to celebrate the reality that we exist, we have always existed and are an integral part of a diverse, inclusive and equal society.

“During the rally, we will take the time to affirm and endorse publicly the Andrews government’s amendments to the Births, Deaths and Marriages Act and call on unilateral support by both houses in the Victorian Parliament.

“Trans and gender diverse Victorians have been waiting far too long to be able to access primary identification documents that accurately reflect who they are.

“In particular, for the first time in Victoria, this amendment when passed would acknowledge non-binary gender identities and provide legal identity documents for non-binary Victorians.

“It’s cruel and unnecessary to ask people to put themselves in danger and reveal private information about their history every time they are required to produce identity documents.

“It is well past time for appropriate primary identity documents for trans and gender diverse people!”

Non-binary

Rosanne Bersten, who is a parent of a non-binary child, said passage of the bill will also have important flow-on effects.

“Currently, Victorian schools have no option other than ‘male’ and ‘female’ in their systems,” said Bersten.

“The school told us that if we refused to select an option, they would rely on the birth certificate. That would be fine if my child had a birth certificate that reflected their identity!”

Speakers

Speakers include Greens Senator Janet Rice, former Young Victorian of the Year Georgie Stone, and trans advocate Rochelle Johnson.

Radio personality Michelle Sheppherd, fa’afafine performance artist Amao Leota Lu and author Rebecca Robertson will also participate.

The rally will meet at 3 pm this Sunday 14 July at Parliament House Steps. More event details are available on Facebook.

