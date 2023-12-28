Trans actress Tommy Dorfman accuses airline of misgendering her

Tommy Dorfman, who played Ryan Shaver in Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why posted the since deleted TikTok over the weekend.

Filmed at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, the video shows an altercation between Dorfman and airline employees.

READ MORE: Trans actress Tommy Dorfman announces engagement

“And what about when a Delta employee misgenders you intentionally,” Dorfman can be heard saying behind the camera.

The employee replied “it wasn’t intentional”.

The employee proceeded to tell Dorfman she is being “condescending” and threatened to escort her from the airport “if you want to play that game with me”.

“Would you like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don’t mind.”