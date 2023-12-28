Trans actress Tommy Dorfman accuses airline of misgendering her

Transgender actress Tommy Dorfman has accused Delta Airlines employees of violating “human rights” after misgendering her in an exchange that went viral on TikTok.
Tommy Dorfman, who played Ryan Shaver in Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why posted the since deleted TikTok over the weekend.
Filmed at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, the video shows an altercation between Dorfman and airline employees.
READ MORE: Trans actress Tommy Dorfman announces engagement
“And what about when a Delta employee misgenders you intentionally,” Dorfman can be heard saying behind the camera.
The employee replied “it wasn’t intentional”.
The employee proceeded to tell Dorfman she is being “condescending” and threatened to escort her from the airport “if you want to play that game with me”.
“Would you like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don’t mind.”
Transgender actress Tommy Dorfman accused Delta Air Lines workers of committing a “human rights violation” after misgendering her during a row which went viral this week after she shared a video of the incident online.https://t.co/Cxd1B7oaSb pic.twitter.com/NNx0QFJlZx
— Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) December 27, 2023
“When you try to advocate for yourself at @delta and are met with [sic] even more transpbobia [sic] and threats of being arrested at laguardia,” Dorfman wrote in the caption.
“Didn’t realise it was condescending to flag a human rights violation after another employee misgendered me incessantly.”
In a statement to Newsweek, a Delta spokesperson said the airline was “aware of the video and looking into the matter, including reaching out to our customer to understand more about what occurred.”
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra
No Comment