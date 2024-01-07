Tran Thi Thu, Vietnamese footballer marries girlfriend

Vietnamese national footballer Tran Thi Thu married her girlfriend Nguyen Thi Thuong in Ho Chi Minh City on January 6.

Vietnam has allowed symbolic same-sex weddings since 2015. However, the law does not offer the same recognition or protection given to opposite-sex married couples. Same-sex sexual activity is legal in the country. Despite a lack of anti-discrimination legislation, LGBTQIA+ Vietnamese enjoy a higher rate of acceptance than in neighbouring countries.

Tran Thi Thu and Nguyen Thi Thuong went public with their relationship in 2022. The celebration marked the first known wedding of a Vietnamese female football player to another woman.

Numerous current and former female football stars attended to offer their blessings.

Tran Thi Thu

Tran Thi Thu joined the youth training centre of Ho Chi Minh City Club in 2006. Since then she’s played in eight national championships with Ho Chi Minh City Club.

Since 2017, she has played a further 32 matches for the Vietnam national team.

After winning gold at SEA Games 31 and 32, last year she attended the 2023 World Cup.

She and goalkeeper Kim Thanh were nominated as the standout national players during the tournaments in Australia and New Zealand.

Thu’s contract with Ho Chi Minh City Club ended and the end of 2023 but she has yet to decide whether to stay or move to another club.

Love is Love in Vietnam

