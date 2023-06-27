Entertainment

Trailer for ‘Challengers’ teases a homoerotic head spin

Nate Woodall
The trailer for Zendaya’s seductive new film, Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, already has audiences losing their collective queer minds.

Directed by Luca Guadagningo, the prolific queer film director Luca Guadagnino behind Call me By Your Name and Suspiria, Challengers follows the steamy love triangle between tennis star turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) and childhood “best friends” turned enemies Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor).

Guadagnino previously described the film as a “fairly fizzy, sexy movie”, and given the prolonged sexual tension between the three leads throughout the whole trailer, it seems he wasn’t kidding.

Challengers proves to be… challenging

Naturally, the trailer has sent fans wild on social media.

But will it be gay?

Though there is yet to be any confirmation of any actual sexual activity between Faist’s character and O’Connor’s character, it seems audiences have already made up their minds that the film will be a queer masterpiece.

If the casting is anything to go off of, this speculation isn’t too far-fetching.

While, of course, Zendaya’s most notable role is playing the queer character of Rue in Euphoria, both Faist and O’Connor are also well-versed in portraying homoeroticism.

Faist is currently starring in Brokeback Mountain‘s West End adaptation while O’Connor rose to fame for his role in the gay romance, God’s Own Country.

Make your own mind up, watch the trailer below:

Challengers will hit theatres on 15 September, 2023.

