New Zealand’s Prime Minister has paid tribute to trailblazing transgender woman Georgina Beyer, a history-making politician, after her death at age 65.

Georgina was named mayor of regional New Zealand town Carterton in 1995. She then went on to win a seat in parliament for the Labour party in 1999.

She’s being remembered by New Zealand politicians as the world’s first openly transgender MP. She would serve in the parliament for nine years.

On Monday, friends announced with “the heaviest of hearts” that the “rainbow legend” had died at a Wellington hospice.

“Georgie was surround by her nearest and dearest 24/7 over the past week. She accepted what was happening, was cracking jokes and had a twinkle in her eye, right until the final moment,” Scotty Kennedy wrote on Facebook.

“Farewell Georgie. Your love, compassion and all that you have done for the rainbow and other communities will live on forever.

“Rest in peace our dear friend.”

Rainbow legend

Before politics, Georgina Beyer had worked as an actor, a drag performer in gay nightclubs and a radio host.

In her maiden speech to parliament, Georgina said her election was “a first not only in New Zealand, but also in the world.”

“We need to acknowledge that this country of ours leads the way in so many aspects. We have led the way for women to get the vote,” she said.

“We have led the way in the past, and I hope we will do so again in the future in social policy and certainly in human rights.”

In 2003, she famously disclosed her background as a former sex worker during a parliamentary debate. The MP’s speech helped sway votes at the time to narrowly decriminalise sex work in New Zealand.

She later recalled to the New Zealand Herald, “I got up and said, ‘I will assume Mr Speaker that I am the only person in this chamber who has ever worked in the sex industry’.

“I paused and looked around to see whose hands were going to go flying up and of course there weren’t any. In that moment, I guess they gave me tacit approval that I was the expert on this thing in this chamber.”

Georgina also fought in 2004 to legalise civil unions for same-sex couples in New Zealand.

In 20202, she was appointed a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services on LGBTIQA+ rights.

PM says Georgina Beyer blazed a trail

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins paid tribute to Georgina Beyer on Monday.

“I want to extend my condolences to all those that Georgina was important and special to,” he said.

“She had a very big following within the New Zealand community.

“She was our first transgender member of Parliament, winning a general consitutency seat, and making a lasting impression on the Parliament in the process.

“I think Georgina has blazed a trail that has made it much easier for others to follow.”

