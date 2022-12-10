Trailblazing trans character returns to ‘L Word: Generation Q’

When Daniel Sea first starred in The L Word, it was the first time a transmasculine character had a reoccurring role on television.

Sea starred on the iconic show from 2006 to 2009, playing the character of Max Sweeney, a transgender computer programmer.

While the character was progressive at the time, Max’s storylines have since been criticized for perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

After more than a decade away from television, Daniel Sea returned to The L Word: Generation Q to revisit his trailblazing character.

Max “lives on in people’s imaginations and their hearts”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Sea spoke about what it meant to return to The L Word universe.

“Marja-Lewis Ryan [showrunner] approached me and the very first thing she said was something like, ‘Max has meant so much to me and my generation, and I really wanted to see him thriving and happy and having a great life like he deserves,’ Sea said.

“That really touched me.”

Reflecting on the original run of the show, Sea said that the industry had largely not been accepting of trans and gender-diverse actors.

“The show and the treatment of Max was a reflection of wider attitudes to trans people at the time,” he said.

“It wasn’t easy for me as a trans actor back then.

“The gender binary in wider society was still very rigid in 2006. The industry has evolved in its understanding of the diverse experiences of queer and trans identities.