Trailblazing LGBTQIA+ psychologist Charles Silverstein dies

Charles Silverstein, the man who helped have homosexuality declassified as a mental illness has died.

Between 1952 and 1973, homosexuality was classified as a mental disorder by the American Psychiatric Association (APA).

For gay men and women, this often led to conversion or aversion therapy practices aimed at curing their “condition”.

Contrastingly, openly gay psychologist Charles Silverstein used his clinical practice to help LGBTQIA+ clients embrace their identities.

In 1973, Dr Silverstein started the Institute for Human Identity, to provide mental health services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender clients.

He authored several books, including 1977’s The Joy of Gay Sex, an explicit and illustrated guide to sex, which he co-wrote with Edmund White.

At the time, the book was considered so salacious, it was repeatedly seized, banned, burned and hidden from bookshelves.

The speech that changed it all

However, his greatest achievement was his speech to the American Psychiatric Association in 1973, in which he argued that homosexuality should not be considered a mental illness.

In a 2019 interview with Rutgers Oral History Archives, Dr Silvestein spoke of the landmark speech.

“It was written as a parody, a satire, of all the absurd things that the American Psychiatric Association had diagnosed,” he said.

“Illnesses like “syphilophobia” (irrational fear of syphilis).

“I threw back at them their diagnoses over the decades and how funny it all sounds now, and pointed out that their fun had hurt a lot of people.”

“I ended by saying to them, ‘Don’t do it anymore.’”

Ten weeks later, the APA removed homosexuality from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

In a post on the Institute for Human Identity’s website, executive director Tara Lombardo called Silverstein “a fearless fighter for L.G.B.T.Q. rights and the mental health needs of our community.”

“We truly stand on his shoulders.”

In his 2011 autobiography, For the Ferryman, Dr Silverstein spoke of the importance of continuing to fight for LGBTQIA+ rights.

“The removal of homosexuality was only a step in our march toward LGBT civil rights, he wrote.

“There are many other fields of battle being waged now and our community should join the fight for social change.

“Join them in arguing for a liberal, not moralistic view of human sexuality.

“I will be there–even if I have to show up in a wheelchair.”

Dr Silverstein died on January 30 at his home in Manhattan.

He was 87.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.