Trailblazing lesbian author Marijane Meaker dies at age 95

Trailblazing lesbian author Marijane Meaker has died at age 95.

Using a number of pen names, Meaker wrote prolifically about lesbian relationships.

In 1952, Meaker published Spring Fire under the name Vin Packer. Based on her own experiences at an all-girls boarding house, Spring Fire is considered one of the first significant works of lesbian pulp fiction.

A bestseller, it has been estimated that Spring Fire sold 1.5 million copies.

In a statement to the New York Times, Ann Bannon, who followed Meaker into the lesbian pulp fiction genre spoke of the book’s impact.

“Meaker had in fact founded a new genre, lesbian pulp fiction, which was to become for a stretch of about 15 years wildly successful, and a moneymaker,” she said.

“It was finding fans among both sexes, and coast to coast, pushing same-sex romance into conversational orbit for the first time in history.”

The enduring legacy of ‘Spring Fire’

Despite the book’s success, the ending of Spring Fire reportedly never sat well with Meaker.

At the time, the US Postal Service would confiscate any books thought of as “immoral”.

For novels with LGBTQIA storylines, it meant that the books must contain unhappy endings.

In Spring Fire, this saw one of the women end up in an asylum and the other becoming straight.

Despite this, Spring Fire resonated with audiences as one of the first novels that depicted a lesbian relationship.

Meaker also wrote queer nonfiction under the name Ann Aldrich, including We, Too, Must Love and Take a Lesbian to Lunch.

In 2003, under her own name, she wrote Highsmith: A Romance of the 1950s, a memoir of her two-year affair with writter Patricia Highsmith, author of Strangers on a Train and The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Meaker also figures prominently in the recently released documentary Loving Highsmith.

Taking to social media, fans spoke of the enduring impact of Meaker’s work.

Sad news: Marijane Meaker has died at the age of 95. She’s best known for the young adult novels she wrote under the pen name M.E. Kerr. As Ann Bannon, she also wrote groundbreaking lesbian pulp fiction. But I value her most for the fine noir novels she wrote as Vin Packer. — Kathleen Geier (@Kathy__Gee) December 14, 2022

RIP absolute legend, M.E. Kerr, aka Marijane Meaker. In this pic, she’s holding my favorite of her books, but she wrote tons of stuff under various names–incl a juicy memoir of her life w/ Patricia Highsmith. One of the writers who made me want to write. https://t.co/0jT5XZJ6y3 — sara zarr (@sarazarrbooks) December 12, 2022

RIP Marijane Meaker aka Vin Packer aka Ann Aldridge. She did what she had to do to get lesbian stories into the world. https://t.co/9in31aOIce — sarah schulman (@sarahschulman3) December 12, 2022

Rest in peace Marijane Meaker, aka Vin Packer and Ann Aldrich, legend of lesbian pulp fiction https://t.co/lJdYFZEe6S — Dr Elizabeth Savage (@LEUSavage) December 10, 2022

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.