Trailblazing gay hockey player Davis Atkin makes national team

Australian hockey player Davis Atkin, the first openly gay man in his sport’s national league, will soon play for Australia on national team the Kookaburras.

The Canberra Chill player made it onto his sport’s all-important shortlist for international competition last year. And less than six months on, he’s been picked to play in the Kookaburras.

The hockey player will make his international debut at the Men’s Pro League mini-tournament in India in March.

Davis told ABC News it’s all happened so much quicker than he’d anticipated.

“Six months ago I was talking about making it [to the Kookaburras] in a year or two, maybe a bit further on,” he said.

“Getting this opportunity pretty much within six months of being selected in the development squad has been great… I’m having to sort of ground my thoughts and soak it all in.”

Davis Atkin’s struggle after being outed in 2021

Davis Atkin became the first male openly gay hockey player at a national level in 2021, according to ABC News. However the milestone came after Davis was sadly outed without his consent.

The hockey player said that period put him in a “bad place” that he struggled to pull himself out of. But Davis credited his great support network with helping him through.

“When I was coming out and having the world know who I was, I was initially very scared — and rightly so — around what that would mean selection-wise,” he said.

But now he says he’s very keen to be a “figurehead” for other queer players because “you can’t be what you can’t see”.

“Being able to be more comfortable with myself, on and off the pitch, has made me play better,” he said.

“If anyone is feeling like they are ready, or that’s something they want to do, then I’d very much encourage them to [come out] because I think I found myself.”

Hockey player-slash-makeup artist

Outside of hockey, Davis Atkin is a makeup enthusiast on Instagram. He shares his makeup looks and skincare videos with his 12,000 followers.

“I think it’s a very important role to have someone like me [who’s] at an international level. It’s not very common,” Davis told the ABC.

“Hopefully more international players or national players will start doing the same.”

