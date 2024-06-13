Pride

Townsville Pride hosts queer art exhibition

Townsville Pride
Image: Townsville Pride Facebook

Under the theme “Everybody, Our People, Pride – We Are Visible,” the 2024 Gurambilbarra Townsville Pride Festival is more than just a celebration; it is a powerful statement of identity and unity. 

The Gurambilbarra Townsville Pride Festival is a vital event for local Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer, Sistergirl, and Brotherboy communities, and for all people in North Queensland. 

A key event on the Pride calandar is the art exhibition. The exhibition promises a “rich instalment of art featuring a huge variety of expressions and mediums from our vibrant community in tropical north Queensland.”

The art exhibition celebrates queer self-expression and creativity from Tropical North Queensland’s LGBTQIA+SB community and is a free event.

Event: Gurambilbarra Townsville Pride Art Exhibition

Where: 70 Bowen Road, Rosslea

When: Thursday June 20, 5pm – 8pm/Friday June 21, 12pm to 4pm/Saturday June 22, 12pm to 4pm

Prizes will be announced on Fair day on Sunday 23rd of June.

To find out more about Townsville Pride, follow their Facebook page. 

Sarah Davison
Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

