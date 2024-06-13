Townsville Pride hosts queer art exhibition

Under the theme “Everybody, Our People, Pride – We Are Visible,” the 2024 Gurambilbarra Townsville Pride Festival is more than just a celebration; it is a powerful statement of identity and unity.
The Gurambilbarra Townsville Pride Festival is a vital event for local Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer, Sistergirl, and Brotherboy communities, and for all people in North Queensland.
A key event on the Pride calandar is the art exhibition. The exhibition promises a “rich instalment of art featuring a huge variety of expressions and mediums from our vibrant community in tropical north Queensland.”
The art exhibition celebrates queer self-expression and creativity from Tropical North Queensland’s LGBTQIA+SB community and is a free event.
Event: Gurambilbarra Townsville Pride Art Exhibition
Where: 70 Bowen Road, Rosslea
When: Thursday June 20, 5pm – 8pm/Friday June 21, 12pm to 4pm/Saturday June 22, 12pm to 4pm
Prizes will be announced on Fair day on Sunday 23rd of June.
To find out more about Townsville Pride, follow their Facebook page.
