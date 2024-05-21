Torremolinos: Spain’s small city with a big LGBTQIA+ heart

On the sun-drenched southern coast of Spain lies Torremolinos – a small city with a history of LGBTQIA+ liberation.

It has long been a haven for travellers seeking sun-soaked adventures and acceptance.

A long queer connection

The town went from a sleepy fishing village to an international destination in the 50s and attracted artists, musicians and of course, a healthy dose of queer visitors.

This saw the first gay bar Tony’s open in 1962. This happened while homosexuality was still a crime under Franco’s conservative regime. More venues popped up and the town developed its own gay village called La Nogalera.

It thrived until it was raided during Franco’s rule in Spain’s version of Stonewall. After disappearing for some years, it has again found its glory and is very much a top LGBTQIA+ destination.

Current day Torremolinos

But what exactly makes this coastal paradise of just 68,000 residents a must-visit destination?

For starters, Torremolinos boasts a calendar brimming with LGBTQIA+ events that cater to those particular into the hirsute.

There is Gay Pride in May, Torremolinos Bear Week in July and Mad Bear Beach Festival Torremolinos in August.

But bear and pride events are just the tip of the iceberg in Torremolinos’ vibrant LGBTQIA+ scene.

The village plays host to a variety of drag shows, cabaret performances, and themed parties throughout the year, ensuring there’s never a dull moment for visitors looking to let their hair down and embrace their true selves.

What else is on offer?

Yet, amidst the glitter and glamour, Torremolinos remains grounded in its natural beauty, boasting pristine beaches, azure waters, and breathtaking vistas that provide the perfect backdrop for sun-soaked escapades.

Add in the Spanish food and wine plus a vibrant nightlife and this is a small place that covers everything you need for a holiday.

In Torremolinos, diversity isn’t just tolerated; it’s celebrated with open arms. Whether you’re a burly bear, a fabulous queen or anything in between, you’ll find a home away from home in this coastal paradise.

So, pack your swim trunks, dust off your dancing shoes, and prepare for an unforgettable adventure in Torremolinos—a town where bravery acceptance, and bear hugs reign supreme.

2024 events

Torremolinos BearFest 17-21 July

MAD.BEAR Beach 9-19 August

