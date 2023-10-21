Top shaming now a thing? If they wear jockstraps?

It seems top shaming is now a thing. According to X, the alphanumeric character formerly known as Twitter, no self-respecting top should wear a jockstrap.

I suppose it’s only fair that tops take a turn. Bottoms have already copped it hard and long.

But restricting clothing choices seems a very conservative heterosexual sort of thing to do.

This all started early on the morning of Friday, October 20, 2023. Yesterday, in fact.

A guy who invented a card game called Poof the Game posted to X.

“Why are you, a top, wearing a jock strap?” he asked.

why are you, a top, wearing a jock strap? — Greg (@halloimgreg) October 19, 2023

It seems a reasonable question. Was the jockstrap not designed to offer easy access to the garden of joy waiting betwixt the buttocks? Would that not excuse a little top shaming?

Well… no actually. The jockstrap was designed as a sporting garment that offered less restrictive movement than other undergarments. In fact, champion boxer Billy Papke became renowned for wearing a jockstrap — and only a jockstrap — for matches in the early 1900s.

Then, gays discovered the jockstrap

However, gays then noticed how beautifully the athletic undergarment accentuated the curve of a nice butt while also offering unhindered access to the delights therein.

Physique photographers and then porn producers popularised the humble jockstrap. Soon, along with the typical standard white sporting model, it became available in a myriad of colours and fabrics. Leather jockstraps, rhinestoned jockstraps, edible jockstraps — now there is one for everyone.

But back to the top shaming. Numerous jockstrap-wearing tops soon answered the query – many of their replies NSFW! But our readers know how to sniff out NSFW so we’ll leave it to you and stick with a few of our favourite replies.

Have you seen my ass? 🤭 — user not found (@dozygay) October 20, 2023

Because I’m all about that false advertising…😵‍💫 — Cap (@Levi_The_Red) October 20, 2023

There are no rules or boundaries 🤫 — the naked chef (@MillerGraham3) October 20, 2023

How about some vintage models out of their jockstraps?

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.