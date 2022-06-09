Top End Pride puts on two huge festivals in Northern Territory

Northern Territory LGBTIQ+ group Top End Pride is getting ready to celebrate two major upcoming Pride Festivals over two weekends.

Top End Pride chairperson Amber Sayers-Hunt said from next week, nineteen events are spread over two weekends – from June 17 to June 26 – as part of the Katherine Pride Festival and the Darwin Pride Festival.

Katherine is located 320 kilometres southeast of capital city Darwin. It’s the Northern Territory’s fourth largest town.

Amber Sayers-Hunt said both festivals will be big celebrations for the LGBTQIA+ community and friends, family, visitors and allies.

“The world at large has been through a really tough couple of years. Some of us have laid low during the pandemic,” she said.

“Our 2021 theme of HOPE looked towards the end of Covid and a time when life would return to ‘normal’. Covid has not left us, and life still isn’t the way it was before.

“We’ve been down, but we’re not out.”

Sayers-Hunt said in the Northern Territory, “the fight for equality isn’t over but we have loads to celebrate all the same.”

“Many may see our community as only rainbow flags, unicorns, short shorts, dykes on bikes, sister girls, parades, drag queens, and more,” she said.

“But we’re so much more than that. We should be known for our love, our passion, our resilience, our strength, our compassion, our fight, and our hope.

“Many things have changed, but this has not changed: we still have much to fight for, and we’ll fight fiercely.”

Top End Pride presents Katherine Pride Festival and Darwin Pride Festival

The Katherine Pride Festival begins on Friday, June 17, when festivalgoers can attend a flag-raising ceremony and the festival’s opening night Bears and Bombshells Bingo at the Katherine Country Club.

As well as special events on the Saturday, on Sunday, June 19, the festival’s Pride Picnic Day returns with Drag Queen Story time Gays on the Green minigolf on offer.

Then on Thursday, June 23, the Darwin Pride Festival is launching. The long-running festival first began in 1985.

Among the Darwin Pride events is the return of the city’s Pride Parade on Saturday, June 25. Community members and friends will march through Darwin City towards the Rainbow Family Day in Civic Park.

For Darwin Pride there’s also youth and family events, dance parties, and a cruise. The Fierce Festival Finale concert will feature local musicians and artists on June 26.

Katherine Pride Festival and Darwin Pride Festival will run from June 17 to June 26. Tickets and more information at topendpride.com.au and the Facebook page.

