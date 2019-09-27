Top 10 same-sex wedding songs of 2019 revealed

The top 10 most popular same-sex wedding songs of 2019 have been revealed, according to analysis of Spotify playlists.

Venues website Eventopedia has examined thousands of songs from Spotify playlists that featured the terms “gay wedding 2019” and crunched the numbers to find the songs that same-sex couples are playing on their big day.

Topping the list is Whitney Houston’s iconic 1987 hit I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me). The song is still a gay bar staple and currently has over 371 million plays on the music streaming platform.

ABBA’s Dancing Queen came in second place, while It’s Raining Men by The Weather Girls grabbed third place.

The top 10 same-sex wedding songs of 2019 are listed below:

1. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) – Whitney Houston

2. Dancing Queen – ABBA

3. It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls

4. Uptown Funk – Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson

5. Dreams – Fleetwood Mac

6. September – Earth, Wind & Fire

7. Best Of My Love – The Emotions

8. Born This Way – Lady Gaga

9. I’m Coming Out – Diana Ross

10. Man! I Feel Like A Woman! – Shania Twain

According to the data average release date for same-sex wedding songs was 1988, while the most popular songs for first dances overall were released on average in 2003.

What are the most popular first dance songs?

The Eventopedia research also analysed the top first dance songs used at all weddings for 2019 by examining Spotify playlists with the terms “first dance 2019”.

The top 10 first dance songs are listed below:

1. All Of Me – John Legend

2. Can’t Help Falling in Love – Elvis Presley

3. Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett

4. Let’s Stay Together – Al Green

5. Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur

6. A Thousand Years – Christina Perri

7. Make You Feel My Love – Adele

8. Better Together – Jack Johnson

9. Just the Way You Are – Bruno Mars

10. Latch (acoustic) – Sam Smith

