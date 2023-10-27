Toowoomba real estate agent hurls gay slurs in Facebook rant

A Toowoomba property manager has apologised for an wild online rant laden with expletives and gay slurs aimed at a renter on a public Facebook group.

Tim, a Queensland renter, found out his landlord had switched to a new real estate agent, PRD Toowoomba.

It all started when Tim posted to a local Facebook group, asking the more than 30,000 members about what the company were like to deal with.

Then the agent’s Senior Property Manager and Business Development Manager Mitchell Betheras (pictured above) responded. Using his personal Facebook account, Mr Betheras began, “All you had to do was contact our office”.

“I’m the be all and end all in PRD property management. YOU were going to be my client but your Facebook post made me reconsider,” he wrote.

“I may have room… Let me consider a little further.”

Tim, suddenly very confused, replied to ask if there was anything offensive in his post.

Mr Betheras replied, “It’s just not something our tenants would do … we don’t operate our business through Facebook or the opinions of”.

Tim explained to Mr Betheras that he didn’t understand the defensiveness because he wasn’t even making a complaint.

“I think I’m well within my right to ask the public what their experience with your agency before my family is transferred over to you,” Tim asked.

Mr Betheras then warned Tim he was not yet a client of PRD.

“You’re setting a great example of what we may accompany,” he wrote.

“We have a very strict tenant collection… Again if you’re not happy with your rental please vacate as there will be someone who will reside. Not everyone’s clearly as fussy as you.”

Real estate agent asks, ‘Are you a closet f*g?’

But soon others joined the comment thread, alarmed by Mr Betheras’ and pulling him up on the comments he was making.

One commenter described Mr Betheras as a “gutless coward” for threatening someone’s housing security all over a simple request for public feedback.

“You’d want to hope your good mates with the owner because any landlord with a spine would drop you like the sack of s__t you are,” one wrote.

Mr Betheras responded thanking that commenter for the “free publicity that I already knew I had”.

“You think I’m on my own and cannot defend myself, I can, but my mates will be by my side. U a__hole,” he continued.

Another then suggested they’d “have a word” with his bosses about “pulling” their properties as a result.

The real estate agent responded, “Are u a closet f_g?” before adding he is a “big f_g” himself.

“You’ll just have to see if you want if [sic] managed elsewhere & which property,” he said, later telling the two men to “f__k off”.

Toowoomba real estate agent apologises for rant

Screenshots of the wild exchange later spread online. Mitchell Betheras eventually posted an apology in the Facebook group.

“I am deeply sorry,” he wrote. “I want to express my apology. I truly thought you were having a go at me professionally and personally.”

Tim replied he accepted his apology. But added Mr Betheras’ own comments said a lot about his professionalism.

Mr Betheras declined to comment further, but PRD Queensland’s Corporate Head Office told Yahoo! News the “comments made online recently by a staff member of the PRD Toowoomba office are serious and concerning”.

The spokesperson said the matter is under investigation.

