‘Too much pleasure’: It’s A Sin toned down threesome scene

The director of It’s a Sin says he had to tone down Ritchie’s threesome scene because censors complained there was “too much pleasure”.

The British AIDS crisis drama, from creator Russell T Davies, was released last month to rave reviews and viewer acclaim. The series is streaming in Australia on Stan.

The five-part series follows the lives of young gay men Ritchie, Roscoe, and Colin in London during the 1980s.

In the series, Olly Alexander’s character, Ritchie Tozer, is seen having sex with two other men in a montage.

“We did have to lose a couple of moans,” director Peter Hoar told Digital Spy.

“The censors said that there was too much pleasure. Again, I’m now thinking back to that moment, and going, ‘F**k off! It’s not porn.

“But it was Ritchie in a threeway, and he was having the time of his life. So why did I have to take the tone of that out?”

Hoar said they’d had “incredible support” from broadcaster Channel 4 for It’s A Sin. However he recalled a “comment” early in development about “being aware of how we shoot our sex scenes, because there are certain things that people will be okay with, and there are certain things that people won’t.”

“[Russell] and I sat down, and we basically both agreed if that’s the case, that’s not how we’re going to do it,” Hoar recalled.

“We’re not doing this to keep people happy. We’re doing this to tell the right story.”

He added, “I’m not going to worry about how people feel about the sex because this is our sex, and this is the way it is.

“How can you show the story of men having a life they loved, and dying from it, if you don’t show that sex?”

It’s A Sin credited with surge in HIV testing

UK HIV and health charity the Terrence Higgins Trust also recently credited It’s A Sin with a huge spike in orders for HIV tests.

The charity revealed Brits had ordered over 8,000 tests on February 1, almost triple their previous record for a single day.

“The power of TV to change lives,” the Trust tweeted.

“It’s a Sin honours the heroes of the past, stopping our history being forgotten.

“It’s also led to more people that ever taking action and getting tested during National HIV Testing Week. What a legacy. La!”

Olly Alexander told the BBC that the result was “just amazing”.

“I’m trying not to cry. I’m just really moved by it, honestly,” he said.

