Tom Snow Steps Down: A New Chapter for LGBTIQ+ Advocacy

In a significant development for Australia’s LGBTIQ+ communities, Tom Snow has stepped down from Equality Australia.

He was one of the key figures behind the “YES” branded campaign for marriage equality.

Celebrating his recent marriage to Doug Pengilly, Snow’s decision to step down comes after years of dedicated activism.

He played an instrumental role in the 2017 national postal vote for marriage equality.

Snow not only established the campaign but also engaged in lobbying and fundraising efforts, successfully securing over $20 million.

This monumental effort culminated in the historic win for marriage equality on 15 November 2017.

The success of the campaign led Snow and Co-Chair Anna Brown to transform the campaign’s infrastructure into Equality Australia.

This organisation aims to address the broader issues of discrimination and injustice faced by LGBTIQ+ individuals.

Under Snow’s leadership, Equality Australia made significant strides, including advocating for freedom from religious discrimination. Reforming ID laws for trans and gender-diverse people in Victoria and Queensland and working to ban conversion practices.

Beyond his work for LGBTIQ+ rights.

Snow’s Snow Medical Research Foundation donated $100 million to immunology research.

Senator Alex Bragg recognised Snow’s achievements.

“Tom stands for minority interests in Australia,” he said.

“Tom has been brave and brilliant as a champion of the LGBTI community. He helped push Australia in the right direction on marriage equality, which was a historic reform.”

“I’m proud to honour Tom’s leadership and determination as Chair of Equality Australia,” NSW MP Alex Greenwich added.

“He has helped ensure the momentum from achieving marriage equality has continued towards a safer, fairer, and equal Australia for LGBTQIA+ people and our families.”

Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said that while Tom’s departure marked a new chapter, his impact on LGBTIQ+ liberation will be felt by LGBTIQ+ Australians forever.

“[Snow’s] legacy as a leader and advocate is seen in the rights and reforms that our community enjoys today,”

“Marriage equality was obviously a historical touchstone. However, with Tom’s stewardship, Equality Australia has secured incredible reforms across the country that will better the lives of LGBTIQ+ people for generations to come.

“While the decision to step down as chair marks the end of an era for our work at Equality Australia, we can’t wait to see what the next adventure brings.

“One thing I know is that Tom will continue doing what he does best – improving the lives of people across Australia who need it most.”

Fiona McLeay, Deputy Chair, will succeed Snow as Interim Chair.