Todrick Hall cavorting in desert with naked men

The glorious Todrick Hall’s new video ‘I Like Boys’ shows the ‘Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels’ singer in the desert surrounded by men in various stages of undress. And also, just in undress.

Mama come, come doll, take a seat

There’s someone you know that you’ve got to meet

So brace yourself for the big reveal

He’s about my height, when he’s not in heels

Some boys play basketball

He played house with ratchet dolls

It’s not Santa Claus, it’s time for applause

It’s coming out the closet

The second track this Pride month from the singer, songwriter, actor, director and choreographer celebrates his sexuality in a glorious celebration of colour, cultural references and gratuitous male nudity.

Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall began studying ballet at the age of nine.

As a child he appeared in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, and performed with various cruise lines Disney resorts.

In 2010, Todrick made it into the top 16 on that year’s America Idol before elimination.

In the years since Todrick undoubtedly achieved much greater success than any of the higher placed contestants.

After American Idol he built a following on YouTube with viral videos including original songs, parodies, and skits.

From 2016, Todrick appeared as a guest judge and choreographer on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

He also starred on Broadway as Lola in Kinky Boots.

In 2019, he released the EP, Haus Party.

After the release of the first single ‘Glitter’, he then released ‘Nails, Hair, Hips Heels’ for Pride month 2019.

‘I Like Boys’ follows that release. In June, Todrick also appeared in the video of Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’, which he co-produced with Swift.

He announced last week that he will return to Broadway in August to play Ogie Anhorn in the musical Waitress.

