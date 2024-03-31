Today’s Rebel update: role was to be big fat whale

Celebrities

Did I put the bin out? Sorry readers – sometimes my daily chores get on top of me. Look at today. Already lunchtime and I haven’t even thought about today’s Rebel update.

As those of you not hiding under a rock know, Rebel has a book coming out. And she is determined to flog the bloody thing.

She will do anything short of sticking a finger up Borat’s arse for sales.

So far she’s told us about Borat and then making out with her gf for the first time. Strangely, the former incident contains more sexual content.

Now it seems we can expect daily updates of incidents from the actor’s career which might promote purchases.

Today’s Rebel update

So today we learn of Rebel’s triumph over sexism and fatism on the set of the Australian TV series Pizza.

She said she understood her function: to be the butt of “many, many derogatory jokes about my size and appearance.

“I knew the jokes weren’t directed at me personally – my role was to be the big fat whale that got laughs. And I was willingly playing into that.”

She said she worked to improve her lines and increase her screen time.

“I felt like the girl who had gained access to a special men’s club. It was very clear to me what they found funny, and I went with it. I was in a boys’ show, so I had to take their fatphobic jokes right on my double chin.”

Of course, her strategy worked. Pizza was a stepping stone to greater success and no one else from the show progressed to starring in Hollywood blockbusters.

