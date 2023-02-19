Toby Rudolf looking to ride on Mardi Gras float

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks footy player Toby Rudolf is looking to hitch a ride on a Mardi Gras float after the NRL failed to secure a spot in the parade.

“I was really disappointed the NRL didn’t have a float this year.”

The footballer said he hoped to hitch a ride on another float.

“I’ve been looking at the lifesavers’ float because I was a junior lifesaver at Maroubra Beach. I hope that works out.”

In 2022, Toby Rudolf backed the introduction of a pride round and talked about sexual fluidity to the SMH.

Love is love

“Sexuality is very fluid. I’ve been out and kissed many gay men, kissed many straight women, and kissed many gay women… I’m not a one-stop shop. Love is love, and I love to share it with everyone. That’s probably why I love going to all the gay bars in Sydney as well. I love dancing with my shirt off and getting down Universal on Oxford Street until 2 a.m.”

Now, as WorldPride 2023 kicks off in Sydney, Toby says he wants people to know the majority of footy players are accepting and open.

“I really hope that NRL players aren’t in general tarred with one brush, because of what happened with the Manly situation, because I think overall NRL players are very accepting and open to all sorts of situations and I hate for a minority view to be one that’s accepted widely.

“I’m not trying to make this the focus of what I’m doing. I’m not trying to say my view is right and theirs is not. It’s just important to me because I have so many family and friends in the LGBTQ community.

“I just wanted to have fun by getting on a float in the Mardi Gras, because it looks like a great time at Oxford Street.”

