To Barbra With Love’s Ryan Gonzalez talks Streisand’s legacy

She’s an entertainer that needs no introduction. In 2022, Barbra Streisand celebrated her 80th birthday and this year is also the 60th anniversary of the release of her first album.

Those milestones and the incredible legacy of Barbra Streisand are coming to life in To Barbra, With Love on stage at QPAC this week. To Barbra with Love is a celebration of the inimitable performer, now touring the country.

In each city, the lineup of singers taking audiences through her career are accompanied by an orchestra from that city. In Brisbane, it’s Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Vanessa Scammell.

Musical theatre talent Ryan Gonzalez (above, left) is among the ensemble of performers exploring Streisand’s incredible career in the show.

Ryan describes Barbra Streisand – who holds rare EGOT status with an Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony – as “truly the master of versatility.”

“This year is 60 years since Barbra’s first album. In that time, she really dipped her fingers into every pot. She has done it all,” Ryan says.

“I’m so theatre-based, so I come at her from a theatre angle. She’s a Broadway icon, but she’s such a legendary actor and director as well. To Barbra With Love itself is really an homage to her entire career.”

Ryan Gonzalez will be joined by peers Elise McCann and Caroline O’Connor as well as singer-songwriter Katie Noonan. Each performer brings something different to their performances of Barbra’s work in To Barbra With Love.

“You can’t have all the ballads. You have to do some uptempos and some theatre songs in there,” Ryan explains.

“I’ve always been a big fan of [1980 album] Guilty, Barbra is so great on that album. The duets [with Barry Gibb] she has on that album, they’re stunning.

“For this show, I actually got pitched [1960s track] Gotta Move, which I’d never heard before. It’s become my favourite song. It’s just so incredible in a classically camp way.

“I’d also never heard her rendition of Somewhere, which Katie Noonan will sing in Brisbane. It’s so ethereal, out of this world.

Ryan Gonzalez has roles in Moulin Rouge and Funny Girl

Ryan Gonzalez, who’s non-binary, is known for their musical theatre roles including Jersey Boys as well as a current stint in Moulin Rouge! The Musical playing Santiago.

“I grew up as a commercial dancer, from a very young age and moved into theatre when I was around 18,” they said.

“I remember the Moulin Rouge film so well. The Roxanne scene from the film has stuck with me. When I got the call, I was beside myself.

“We were still in the pandemic at that time. I hadn’t worked for a long time so to get such a long-running job was so thrilling.

“The Moulin Rouge stage production is massive. It’s so incredible. It’s such a spectacle.”

But Ryan – and co-star Caroline O’Connor – also have previous Barbra Streisand credentials.

Both performed in an earlier show, Funny Girl in Concert, that had a unique twist. Around a dozen performers all played Fanny Brice across the course of the show, the role Streisand made famous on stage and on film.

“We started off with a younger actor playing Fanny and finished with Caroline O’Connor,” they explained.

“The show spanned all of these incredible women and non-binary performers.

“It made me think of Barbra Streisand’s performance and how incredible she was at spanning Fanny’s life, how big the character is and the sheer amount of vocals she has to do. Barbra completely transforms herself through the film.”

The musical tribute to Barbra Streisand, To Barbra, With Love, is at QPAC in Brisbane on Friday, February 3. Tickets on sale now.

