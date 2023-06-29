Entertainment

Tireless fan-led campaign saves Warrior Nun

Sarah Davison
Warrior Nun still

After a shock cancellation and tireless fan-led campaign, the Warrior Nun showrunner has confirmed the sapphic fantasy show will return. 

Based on the comic by Ben Dunne, Warrior Nun follows a young woman resurrected from the dead and imbued with superpowers by the halo of an angel to battle the forces of evil.

The series featured a much-loved sapphic storyline between Ava Silva (Alba Baptista) and Sister Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young).

Despite being the highest-audience-scored series to ever grace the platform, Netflix unceremoniously cancelled the series after two seasons- leaving the series to end on a cliff-hanger.

The cancellation was one of a string of LGBTQIA+ shows cancelled in 2022.

Warrior Nun saved from cancellation

Now, according to Warrior Nun showrunner Simon Barry, fans will finally get to see their beloved show return.

“Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts, Warrior Nun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine”, Barry tweeted on Wednesday, acknowledging the #SaveWarriorNun viral hashtag and accompanying petition.

The showrunner teased: “More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!!”


The announcement was meant was jubilation online, as the dedicated fanbase celebrated their successful campaign.

