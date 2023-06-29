Tireless fan-led campaign saves Warrior Nun

After a shock cancellation and tireless fan-led campaign, the Warrior Nun showrunner has confirmed the sapphic fantasy show will return.

Based on the comic by Ben Dunne, Warrior Nun follows a young woman resurrected from the dead and imbued with superpowers by the halo of an angel to battle the forces of evil.

The series featured a much-loved sapphic storyline between Ava Silva (Alba Baptista) and Sister Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young).

Despite being the highest-audience-scored series to ever grace the platform, Netflix unceremoniously cancelled the series after two seasons- leaving the series to end on a cliff-hanger.

The cancellation was one of a string of LGBTQIA+ shows cancelled in 2022.

Warrior Nun saved from cancellation

Now, according to Warrior Nun showrunner Simon Barry, fans will finally get to see their beloved show return.

“Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts, Warrior Nun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine”, Barry tweeted on Wednesday, acknowledging the #SaveWarriorNun viral hashtag and accompanying petition.

The showrunner teased: “More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!!”

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023



The announcement was meant was jubilation online, as the dedicated fanbase celebrated their successful campaign.

sapphics saved warrior nun during pride month!pic.twitter.com/sLKzw9mAid — sapphics like (@sapphicslike) June 28, 2023

i had to WE SAVED WARRIOR NUN #WarriorNunSaved #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/1WJMhMI75Y — katie || pathological people pleaser (@whalevengeance) June 28, 2023

