Tired man posts job ad ‘seeking gay man’ to take his wife out partying

A worn-out New York man has taken to online listing site Craigslist looking for a gay man to take his wife out partying safely so he can stay home and “get some rest”.

The now-removed online ad was titled “Looking for Gay man to take wife out to party (Chelsea)”. New York nightlife producer Terence Edgerson later shared the ad to his Instagram.

The ad reads, “My wife is great but she always wants to go out. Especially to Brooklyn electronic music events”.

The man wrote that unfortunately, he was just “unable to keep up with her” when the weekend comes around.

“I just need someone who can chaperone her to these events as a friend so I can get some rest,” he wrote.

The listing continues, “Ideally, you’re into this type of music, you like to party, and are probably in your late 20’s to 30’s. She’s 30.”

The husband also declared an hourly rate for the gig, as well as offering to cover the price of admission to any event that would take place “most likely on a Friday or Saturday.”

“If you’re interested, please respond with a brief description about yourself. Thanks,” the post reads.

‘Anyone looking for a job?’: Gay man shares ad

Nightlife producer Terence Edgerson share the post to Instagram, writing “Anyone looking for a job? Lol”. Edgerson’s post attracted over 2,000 likes and nearly 200 comments.

“I think I would be really good at this,” one person wrote, while another added, “OK so like where are we going?”

“The gig economy,” another simply said.

‘We really love to bring people in and take care of them’

Nightlife producer Terence Edgerson explained to Today in the US a friend had spotted the ad listing seeking a gay man and he’d cracked up reading it.

“I host parties for different people… and so I was reading it and I was cracking up thinking, ‘Oh my god, this is me, someone gay to take out my wife,'” he explained.

Edgerson said he wasn’t surprised by the overwhelming positivity and number of people offering to fill the role.

“I think that it also really shows our community, how we really love to bring people in and take care of them — like come with me and I’ll show you everything,” he said.

The producer added the Craigslist ad was quite a “sweet” attitude from the husband.

“It’s super sweet of him being like ‘Someone, please hang out with my wife’ and also know that she’s not going out by herself and she’s safe with someone,” he said.

“Which is what we always look for in nightlife and clubs: making sure that people are with friends and they’re safe.”

