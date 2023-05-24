Tina Turner, Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll, dies at 83

Tina Turner, one of rock’s great vocalists and beloved gay icon, has taken her final bow, passing away last night at 83 years old.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Tina has contributed with and inspired a countless litany of artists, including Rod Stewart, Sting and Beyonce.

She achieved fame as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue and delivered hits such as “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Proud Mary.”

Tina earned recognition as one of the greatest entertainers of all time, selling over 200 million records and winning 12 Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. She also received induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Outpouring of emotion on social media

News of her death has lead to an outpouring of emotion on social media.

Kelly Rowland took to Instagram to write, “Thank you Queen, for giving us your all! We Love You!!”

Ciara wrote, “Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all.” Meanwhile, Keke Palmer shared a portrait of Turner on her Instagram story.

Erykah Badu also took to Instagram to honor the legend, captioning the post, “Cultural Icon down. Safe Journey Anna Mae Bullock . You were HERE .”

Turner’s fellow Rock God, Mick Jagger, paid homage to the queen with a touching message:

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer.”

He continued on, calling her “inspiring, warm, funny and generous”.

“She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Tina Turner’s long history as a gay icon

Tina Turner, an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQI community and people living with HIV, was never afraid to stand alongside the community.

She also famously took the lead at the inaugural Gay Games in San Francisco in 1982 for the opening ceremony, putting on a fierce performance.

And in a 2000 interview with The Advocate, Tina Turner voiced her support for same-sex marriages, saying:

“I think that men marrying men, and women marrying women, is a wonderful thing. I think that it’s God’s blessings on them, that’s what I think.”

Her catalogue of iconic hits has been the soundtrack for generations of LGBTQIA+ spaces and drag queen’s lip-sync playlists for decades, and will continue to be for decades to come.

Rest in Peace, Tina. You’re simply the best.

