Time running out to nominate community heroes for NSW Honour Awards

Nominations for the 2023 Honour Awards close tomorrow, so don’t hesitate to go to their website and let them know about your LGBTIQA+ community heroes living and working in NSW.

First held in 2007, the Honour Awards celebrate the efforts of individuals and organisations who have made a difference to the lives of LGBTIQA+ people in NSW.

The awards are organised by ACON, NSW’s leading LGBTIQA+ community health organisation, and culminate in a gala fundraising event for ACON’s community health initiatives, so all funds raised go back into the community.

“The Honour Awards have always been about celebrating how LGBTQ people from all walks of life and different organisations are helping and inspiring others in our communities,” ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said ahead of the event.

“In 2023 we’re proud to continue this important tradition for our communities by shining a light on so many incredible achievements.”

“A key part of what makes the Honour Awards so special is that they provide an amazing opportunity to celebrate people in our communities whose names don’t make the headlines, as well as our more high-profile achievers,” Parkhill said.

“In order to achieve this, we are asking the community to share the stories of people and organisations that have made a difference – whether it be in the lives of a few, or whose contributions are more wide-ranging.”

A judging panel of community peers and leaders selects finalists in each category with the winners announced on the night of the awards.

Winners receive a range of gifts, and all finalists – as well as their nominators – receive a free ticket to the gala event, to be held on Wednesday 23 August at the Ivy Ballroom in Sydney.

Nominate your community heroes

Nominations can be submitted in nine categories covering health, entertainment, community, HIV, media, business, visual arts, youth and community service sectors on the Honour Awards website and nominations close tomorrow, Sunday 2 July.

This year, Macquarie Street law firm, Dowson Turco Lawyers, returns as the proud Principal Partner of the event, having fulfilled that role since 2018.

“Given our long-term involvement and support for the Honour Awards, as well as being award recipients, we know how important this event is for our communities,” Dowson Turco Lawyers partner Nicholas Stewart.

“Dowson Turco Lawyers is proud to once again be part of the Honour Awards and contribute towards the efforts that celebrate the many inspiring achievements of LGBTQ people and organisations in NSW.”

Nominations for the Honour Awards 2023 can be made at www.honourawards.com.au. Winners will be announced at the Honour Awards Ceremony and Reception on Wednesday 23 August at the Ivy Ballroom, Sydney.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.