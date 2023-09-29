Tim Draxl teases role in racy SBS anthology Erotic Stories

Actor Tim Draxl goes cruising in a leather harness in an episode of the racy new SBS anthology series Erotic Stories next month.

The provocative new show will premiere on SBS in late October, starring an ensemble cast of Australian favourites. The eight steamy self-contained stories take an honest and uplifting look at sex and intimacy and our need for physical and emotional connection.

Tim Draxl, who got a Logie nomination for his amazing work in AIDS crisis drama In Our Blood, co-stars with Joel Lago (above, left to right) in episode Bound.

The story delves into the world of a young gay man who’s fetishised for his disability.

Tim said in a statement, “Eroticism, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder, and the eroticism in Bound deals with something that is quite taboo and probably carries a lot of stigma around it.

“I love that this show is bringing that out into the open and making it a discussion.”

Meanwhile, Wentworth stars Kate Box and Danielle Cormack feature together in the episode The Deluge. Their story explores breaking a sexual drought with someone you meet on a dating app.

Episode Walking Gambit is a story of two men who meet at a beat. In Masc Up, a New Year’s Eve tradition is turned upside down by someone who can’t orgasm.

Erotic Stories starts on SBS on October 26

Lingo Pictures director Helen Bowden is a producer on the provocative show. She said the new anthology “does exactly what it says on the tin – tells Erotic Stories.”

“They are sensual, honest and full of positive human connections. They are funny, surprising, twisty and humane. And hopefully they’ll be a turn on for everyone,” she said.

“The eight stories are set in completely different worlds, each with a fresh cast, and each telling a new story. It’s a chance for the audiences to watch a sexy story in a snackable way. I think once they snack one, they’ll want to snack the rest.”

Erotic Stories starts airing on SBS on Thursday, October 26. All episodes will also drop on SBS On Demand to stream.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.