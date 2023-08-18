TikToker StanChris and partner Bret LaBelle discuss 27-year age gap

TikToker Chris Stanley (a.k.a. StanChris) and his partner, Survivor star Bret LaBelle, don’t pay much attention to people criticising their 27-year age gap.

StanChris (real name Chris Stanley) is 23 and has well over a million followers on his social media accounts, where he posts comedy skits and “people on the street” videos.

Bret, 49, is known for his stint on US Survivor’s 2016 season, where he came out as gay to fellow gay castaway Zeke.

The couple, who now also have a cute joint Instagram account, have talked about their relationship in a chat with Bear World Magazine.

Chris Stanley said the pair slid into each other’s DMs during Covid quarantine.

“I watched Bret’s season and noticed that he was from Boston,” Chris said.

“I was in New Hampshire, so it wasn’t that far away. And the whole time I was like, oh, he’s so hot, he’s so handsome, he’s so everything. And then he came out and I was like, ‘Oh my God! He’s gay? I actually could have a shot!’

“So I just shot my shot with him on Instagram.”

Bret said, “I realized about six or seven months earlier, he popped up on my feed because a very good friend of mine who used to be my roommate, followed him.

“They lived near each other, and I was like, oh, he’s totally my friend’s type and I just assumed they had dated. So, in my drunken stupor, I sent him a message.

“It means that we both sought each other out at different times.”

StanChris and Bret LaBelle respond to age gap critics

The StanChris social media personality then messaged Bret, telling him, “You should take me on a date.”

“And we went on a date and then started hanging out,” he said.

Discussing their age difference, Bret said at first “it just seemed like the age difference was too much of a gap.”

“As we got to know each other and as the relationship formed, it got to the point where I still was worried about it, he was becoming less worried about it,” he said.

“But then, I said, well, who cares? This is working.

“I’ve dated enough people to know when something’s not working. When things are really going good, you’re like, f__k it. You know? You only live once.

On other people’s criticism of his and Chris’ relationship, Bret explained, “When my leg was messed up, those people weren’t here taking care of me.

“Chris was. Only we know how we feel about each other so f__k those people, that’s how I look at it.”

