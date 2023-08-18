World

TikToker StanChris and partner Bret LaBelle discuss 27-year age gap

Jordan Hirst
Chris Stanley (StanChris) and Bret LaBelle on their age gap relationship
Image: Instagram

TikToker Chris Stanley (a.k.a. StanChris) and his partner, Survivor star Bret LaBelle, don’t pay much attention to people criticising their 27-year age gap.

StanChris (real name Chris Stanley) is 23 and has well over a million followers on his social media accounts, where he posts comedy skits and “people on the street” videos.

Bret, 49, is known for his stint on US Survivor’s 2016 season, where he came out as gay to fellow gay castaway Zeke.

The couple, who now also have a cute joint Instagram account, have talked about their relationship in a chat with Bear World Magazine.

Chris Stanley said the pair slid into each other’s DMs during Covid quarantine.

“I watched Bret’s season and noticed that he was from Boston,” Chris said.

“I was in New Hampshire, so it wasn’t that far away. And the whole time I was like, oh, he’s so hot, he’s so handsome, he’s so everything. And then he came out and I was like, ‘Oh my God! He’s gay? I actually could have a shot!’

“So I just shot my shot with him on Instagram.”

Bret said, “I realized about six or seven months earlier, he popped up on my feed because a very good friend of mine who used to be my roommate, followed him.

“They lived near each other, and I was like, oh, he’s totally my friend’s type and I just assumed they had dated. So, in my drunken stupor, I sent him a message.

“It means that we both sought each other out at different times.”

StanChris, Chris Stanley, and his partner Bret LaBelle

StanChris and Bret LaBelle respond to age gap critics

The StanChris social media personality then messaged Bret, telling him, “You should take me on a date.”

“And we went on a date and then started hanging out,” he said.

Discussing their age difference, Bret said at first “it just seemed like the age difference was too much of a gap.”

“As we got to know each other and as the relationship formed, it got to the point where I still was worried about it, he was becoming less worried about it,” he said.

“But then, I said, well, who cares? This is working.

“I’ve dated enough people to know when something’s not working. When things are really going good, you’re like, f__k it. You know? You only live once.

On other people’s criticism of his and Chris’ relationship, Bret explained, “When my leg was messed up, those people weren’t here taking care of me.

“Chris was. Only we know how we feel about each other so f__k those people, that’s how I look at it.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Zane Phillips and Froy Guttierez go Instagram official with armpit shot
Zane Phillips and Froy Gutierrez go Insta-official with armpit pics
Publicity photo of Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert blasts ‘miserable’ trolls targeting boyfriend Oliver
British man catfished on Grindr in the middle of the outback
Man shares chaotic Grindr catfish saga in middle of the outback
MrBeast YouTube star Kris Tyson comes out as trans
MrBeast YouTube star Kris Tyson comes out as trans
The Block gay granddads Mitch and Mark on new property show
The Block’s Mitch and Mark say ‘no nastiness’ in new TV show
Fredy was hospitalised in 2018 after a horrific oral sex accident
Gay man who sucked a huge peen and ended up in the ER speaks out