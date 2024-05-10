TikToker Sassy Scott secretly dated a closeted AFL player

Aussie TikToker Scott O’Halloran, known online to his millions of followers as Sassy Scott, has opened up about a very complicated four-year relationship he had with a former AFL player.

Scott said the relationship with the player, whom he obviously did not identify, was over a decade ago and has since retired.

“I think I loved him. I don’t know if he loved me,” he explained on his podcast Luke and Sassy Scott this week.

“We enjoyed one another’s company and confided so much in one another when we were both in the closet.

“We couldn’t even go out and get a latte together because of the sheer fear the both of us had of somebody pointing at us both and saying, ‘Oh my god, are you guys gay?’

“But then there was this other side… of him being an AFL football player and a legend of the game.

“And how scared he was to ever be found out for who he was, because of the homophobia in the game.

“The toxicity and homophobia is what ended our relationship. It was too much pressure on him. It was too much pressure on me.”

Sassy Scott went on to explain the other man’s teammates “definitely knew” about his sexuality at that time.

“He had some really good mates. He made that really clear,” he said.

But constantly hiding his true self still took an obvious toll on the player, Scott recalled.

“The darkness of his depression was not great to see,” he said.

“I used to think about if something was to happen to him, his lover couldn’t turn up to his funeral and say goodbye to him. No one else in his life knew I existed.

“He was so scared of the homophobia and the lack of support from the community, and from the AFL then.”

AFL deals with multiple homophobic slurs this season

Sassy Scott spoke out about the relationship for the first time on social media recently. He said he did so because multiple AFL figures have been disciplined for hurling homophobic slurs on the field this season.

This week, Gold Coast Suns player Wil Powell received a five-match ban for hurling a gay slur at an opponent.

Scott said on the podcast, “When I spoke about [the relationship] a few weeks ago, what did I experience? Nothing but hate.

“When I saw that come my way, it speaks volumes as to why no AFL player feels ready to come out.

“I know that if a gay AFL player would have seen the hate that I received for talking about it, would have gone, ‘Oh, hell no, it’s not ready for someone to come out.’ It’s sad.”

Scott said almost two years ago, NBL player Isaac Humphries came out as gay in a big moment for his sport.

But Scott said he’s worried the AFL is “really far” from the point of a player feeling comfortable enough to come out.

“We should all lend our voice to support other people, whether it affects you directly or not. It is really affecting other people’s joy,” he said.

