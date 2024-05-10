Sport

TikToker Sassy Scott secretly dated a closeted AFL player

Sassy Scott on secret relationship with AFL player
Images: Supplied

Aussie TikToker Scott O’Halloran, known online to his millions of followers as Sassy Scott, has opened up about a very complicated four-year relationship he had with a former AFL player.

Scott said the relationship with the player, whom he obviously did not identify, was over a decade ago and has since retired.

“I think I loved him. I don’t know if he loved me,” he explained on his podcast Luke and Sassy Scott this week.

“We enjoyed one another’s company and confided so much in one another when we were both in the closet.

“We couldn’t even go out and get a latte together because of the sheer fear the both of us had of somebody pointing at us both and saying, ‘Oh my god, are you guys gay?’

“But then there was this other side… of him being an AFL football player and a legend of the game.

“And how scared he was to ever be found out for who he was, because of the homophobia in the game.

“The toxicity and homophobia is what ended our relationship. It was too much pressure on him. It was too much pressure on me.”

Sassy Scott went on to explain the other man’s teammates “definitely knew” about his sexuality at that time.

“He had some really good mates. He made that really clear,” he said.

But constantly hiding his true self still took an obvious toll on the player, Scott recalled.

“The darkness of his depression was not great to see,” he said.

“I used to think about if something was to happen to him, his lover couldn’t turn up to his funeral and say goodbye to him. No one else in his life knew I existed.

“He was so scared of the homophobia and the lack of support from the community, and from the AFL then.”

AFL deals with multiple homophobic slurs this season

Sassy Scott spoke out about the relationship for the first time on social media recently. He said he did so because multiple AFL figures have been disciplined for hurling homophobic slurs on the field this season.

This week, Gold Coast Suns player Wil Powell received a five-match ban for hurling a gay slur at an opponent.

Scott said on the podcast, “When I spoke about [the relationship] a few weeks ago, what did I experience? Nothing but hate.

“When I saw that come my way, it speaks volumes as to why no AFL player feels ready to come out.

“I know that if a gay AFL player would have seen the hate that I received for talking about it, would have gone, ‘Oh, hell no, it’s not ready for someone to come out.’ It’s sad.”

Scott said almost two years ago, NBL player Isaac Humphries came out as gay in a big moment for his sport.

But Scott said he’s worried the AFL is “really far” from the point of a player feeling comfortable enough to come out.

“We should all lend our voice to support other people, whether it affects you directly or not. It is really affecting other people’s joy,” he said.

More on homophobia and the AFL:

Gold Coast AFL player Wil Powell gets match ban for gay slur

Joel Creasey opens up about relationship with closeted AFL player

AFL decides Jeremy Finlayson’s punishment for homophobic slur

‘Culture of silence’: Why the AFL still has no openly gay players

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Gold Coast Suns player WIl Powell
Gold Coast AFL player Wil Powell gets match ban for gay slur
Rainbow flag is burned in Baghdad, Iraq
Outrage as Iraq criminalises gay and trans people
andrew tate
Homophobe Andrew Tate on what makes you gay
jeremy finlayson
Jeremy Finlayson: AFL decides punishment for slur
jeremy finlayson
Jeremy Finlayson apologises for ‘unacceptable’ homophobic slur
jeremy finlayson
AFL investigates Jeremy Finlayson over homophobic slur