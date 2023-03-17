TikToker Chris Olsen shares mortifying hookup fail at Sydney gym

US TikToker Chris Olsen has shared a humiliating gym encounter during a hunt for an Aussie boyfriend on a Sydney holiday.

The gay social media personality, who has nine million followers listening to his funny TikTok stories, was over here to visit his famous BFF, Australian Idol judge Meghan Trainor.

But Chris explained while he was here, he also really, really wanted to score an Aussie boyfriend, and friends had told him the gym was great place to start.

“When I went on this trip, I was like Chris, you’re going to another country, another continent, put himself out there,” he explained.

“If it all goes wrong you leave after two weeks and you’ll never see any of these people ever again.”

‘I’m going to work up the courage and say something’

Chris Olsen explained that he thought he found an Australian boyfriend at the gym but “turns out I just had a bloody nose in public.”

“I signed up for workout classes, because that’s a great way to meet people,” he recalled.

“There were multiple hot guys in this class and there’s one [near] me while I’m working out.

“I’m thinking, ‘I’m going to work up the courage and say something as soon as it’s over.’

“So, the class ends and I go to the locker room. I’m a sweater [and] ever since I’ve got to Australia my nose has been really runny.

“My face at this point is wet and I am kind of sniffly. But I’m also like, whatever, I’m on a mission.

“When I leave the locker room he’s by the front desk, where there’s also a box of tissues and he’s staring at me.

“As I’m walking over his eyes are staring at me, which in hindsight, did look a little worried.

“But my mind was like, ‘He wants it.’ As I get closer, he waves me over. Then he says ‘Here, I got you,’ and I was like ‘Oh my god, are we about to kiss?!’

“Like…here I got you? What does that mean? But as I get closer he grabs a tissue and says, ‘Tilt your head back.’

“And that’s when I realised it wasn’t a normal runny nose, it was a bloody nose.”

Gym boyfriend already had a boyfriend

But to make matter worse, Chris Olsen then discovered the gym guy already had a boyfriend.

“As we’re doing this, another man comes over and is like, ‘Everything good?’,” Chris recalled.

“The OG guy is like, ‘Yeah, just a bloody nose’ and then goes ‘Babe are you ready?’ and then they leave together.”

After the encounter, Chris explained he walked back to his hotel and locked himself in his hotel room.

“That’s a wrap on Australia for me!”

In December, Chris Olsen took to TikTok to share another story of a gym encounter gone horribly wrong, about a “charming” gym bro who scammed him out of $20.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube